Final Fantasy XVI officially revealed for PS5

There were a number of big reveals during yesterday’s PS5 Showcase (including the release date and price of course!), but on the software side, not much was bigger than a new mainline Final Fantasy title.
Final Fantasy XVI , which is a single player story based installment, is being helmed by Naoki Yoshida and Hiroshi Takai and looks to step back into a more medieval style of sorts.
Definitely check out the official traikler and screens to see what we mean.
Final Fantasy XVI is labelled as a console launch exclusive on the PS5 and will come to the PC as well.
Check out the press release and game details below. APparently we’ll learn more about the game in 2021, so we definitely have some time to wait.
FINAL FANTASY XVI – Awakening Trailer | PS5:
Final Fantasy XVI screens:
During today’s PlayStation 5 Showcase event, SQUARE ENIX revealed that acclaimed creators Naoki Yoshida (FINAL FANTASY XIV, DRAGON QUEST X) and Hiroshi Takai (FINAL FANTASY XIV, THE LAST REMNANT) are collaborating on an all-new standalone mainline FINAL FANTASY game, titled FINAL FANTASY XVI, for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) system.
The news was revealed via the FINAL FANTASY XVI “AWAKENING” trailer and can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/2tBnBAkHv9M.
Comment from Producer Naoki Yoshida
FINAL FANTASY XVI producer (that’s right, just producer) Naoki Yoshida here. How did you enjoy the trailer? The exclusive footage, comprised of both battles and cutscenes running in real-time, represents but a fraction of what our team has accomplished since the start of development on this, an all-new FINAL FANTASY game. In that span, the team’s size has grown from a handful of core members to a full-fledged unit that continues to polish and build upon what they have created so far, all to provide players an experience unmatched in terms of story and gameplay.
Our next big information reveal is scheduled for 2021, so in the meantime, I expect everyone to have fun speculating, as we have a lot in store—not only for FINAL FANTASY XVI, but for FINAL FANTASY XIV, too. Needless to say, I’ll be working hard on both!
Comment from Director Hiroshi Takai
When FINAL FANTASY I was released, I was just another player─a young student with big dreams. By the time FINAL FANTASY V was in the works, I had earned myself a seat at the developers’ table… albeit at the very end. From there, I moved “online” leaving my mark on both FINAL FANTASY XI and XIV.
And now…XVI.
From the establishment of an all new development environment, to learning the ins-and-outs of the PS5, the team and I have taken on countless challenges during our journey to bring you the sixteenth chapter in the storied FINAL FANTASY franchise. And though we’re pouring our hearts and souls into this project each and every day, it may still be some time before we can get it into your hands. However, I promise it will be worth the wait!
FINAL FANTASY XVI is a single player action-RPG being developed for the PS5. This title is not yet rated.