PS5 releasing on November 12th starting at $399

As promised, Sony held a PlayStation 5 Showcase today and revealed a few important things…
The official release date was announced as November 12th, 2020 in most regions. And of course the price was also revealed for both editions: PS5 Digital Edition $399 and regular PS5 at $499.
As for software, Final Fantasy XVI, as rumored, was announced as a console exclusive. We saw more of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Harry Potter: Hogwart’s Legacy, Resident Evil VII, Deathloop, Oddworld Soulstorm, Demon’s Souls and others. And hey, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is getting a PS5 release by Capcom. And a console Five Nights at Freddy’s game.
Also announced was a PlayStation Plus Collection, which apparently provides a ton of free first and 3rd party PS5-compatible PS4 games for those who subscribe to the service at launch.
And finally a God of War PS5 release set for 2021.
See the PlayStation 5 Showcase below and stay tuned for pre-orders!
PlayStation 5 Showcase video:
Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!).
Our next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.
Tune in live this Wednesday, September 16 at 1pm PDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST to see what’s next for PS5.