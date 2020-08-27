PS Plus members get Street Fighter V, PUBG free for September 2020

PS Plus subscribers were blessed with the awesome and addictive Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (our review here) for this month, but next month is officially looking really good too.
The free PlayStation Plus titles for September 2020 are Street Fighter V and PUBG: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Not bad!
See the details of both below and at the official PS Blog and make sure to pick up last month’s before they expire.
PUBG: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Parachute into a treacherous battleground with only your wits for protection, as you loot gear and outsmart your enemies in a fierce battle royale. Build the ultimate soldier from scratch and test your mettle against up to 99 other players across multiple unique maps. Only one life. Only one shot at victory per match. Wreak havoc on your own or take on the challenge in a squad of up to four players to increase your chances of survival — and glory.
Street Fighter V
New competitors and iconic world warriors square off in Street Fighter V, Capcom’s blisteringly ferocious fighter and the latest entry in the legendary Street Fighter series! Sharpen your skills in a variety of single player modes, then prove you’ve got what it takes to best the globe’s finest fighters in online matches!
What’s more, we’re kicking off Street Fighter V PS4 Tournaments starting September 4 in the U.S. and Canada. These events will offer eligible fighters of all skill levels in those regions the opportunity to compete for cash prizing, a unique PS4 theme and a custom in-game title! Restrictions apply. More details to come.
Both games will join PS Plus on Tuesday, September 1 and be available to download for PS Plus subscribers until October 5.