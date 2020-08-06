Nintendo eShop Update – Swimsanity!, Banner of the Maid, Clan N, Titan Glory

Hey there Nintendo Switch players, there’s a pretty solid new Nintendo eShop Update out there for this week.
Some options include Swimsanity!, Banner of the Maid, Clan N, Titan Glory, Alphadia Genesis, Wordify, Cruel Bands Career and more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Swimsanity! – Swimsanity! is a multiplayer underwater shooter with action-packed co-op and versus game modes, all supported by online* and local play. Play as hero Mooba, who uses a variety of unique power ups and weapons to survive in an aquatic world. Whether you’re teaming up with friends to swim into Adventure mode or clashing in competitive matches such as Last Mooba Standing, there are more than 150+ challenges to complete across eight action-packed game modes.
- Banner of the Maid – Banner of the Maid is a turn-based strategy game based on an alternative history of the French Revolution. Command the iconic troops of the 18th and 19th century, such as Line Infantry, Skirmisher, Calvary and Artillery, through turn-based strategy combat in reimagined European battlegrounds. Follow the steps of the young officer Pauline Bonaparte as she writes her own heroic story. Banner of the Maid will be available on Aug. 12.
- Nintendo Mobile
- Dr. Mario World 2.0 Update – Dr. Mario World has received its free version 2.0 update! A new mode, Skill Summit, has been added where Doctors take turns being mentors and holding limited-time summits for players to clear to earn in-game rewards, such as additional Doctor characters. Players will also now receive Dr. Toad automatically when they clear stage 20 and may notice some updated designs to the game’s visuals, including the world map menu and Characters screen.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 112th Seed
- Aery – Broken Memories
- Alphadia Genesis
- Arcade Archives Burger Time
- City Bus Driving Simulator – Available Aug. 7
- Clan N
- Crowdy Farm Rush
- Cruel Bands Career
- Dininho Adventures
- Drink More Glurp
- Escape From Tethys – Available Aug. 12
- Frontline Zed
- Instant Sports Summer Games
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate – Available Aug. 11
- KukkoroDays
- Memory Lane
- Metamorphosis – Available Aug. 12
- RogueCube – Available Aug. 7
- Spitlings
- Time Tenshi
- Titan Glory
- Twist&Bounce – Available Aug. 10
- Ultra Foodmess
- Wizards: Wand of Epicosity
- Wordify – Available Aug. 7
*Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online play. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online