Shenmue III comes to modern platforms with enhancements

It’s the week of Gamescom and it seems like the team at ININ Games decided to lead things off by revealing their crowdfunded entry to the Shenmue series will be re-released on modern platforms with new features.

Continue the journey through China as you track down your father’s killer and hopefully it’ll look better than you remember it. Shenmue III Enhanced will feature improved performance, a camera mode which evokes the first two Shenmue titles, gameplay tweaks to smooth out the experience and if you want to experience the game in its original form you can do that too!

The game will be coming to PC, PS5 and onto the Xbox Series X|S and “Nintendo” (Not sure if it means the Switch or the Switch 2). Owners of the original on the PC and PS4 will be given a pathway to upgrade at a discount. Hopefully we’ll see footage of the title as Gamescom kicks off this Wednesday, August 20th.

Legendary game creator Yu Suzuki and publisher ININ Games proudly announce Shenmue III Enhanced, the upgraded edition of the acclaimed adventure that stays true to its roots while adding modern improvements. Featuring overhauled visuals, performance boosts, and quality-of-life updates, Shenmue III Enhanced is the ultimate way to experience Ryo’s story – coming to PC, PS5, with the game releasing for the first time on Xbox Series S & X and with Nintendo (TBC).

Key Enhancements: Enhanced Graphics & Performance – Sharper textures, richer details, faster load times, and smoother gameplay.

– Sharper textures, richer details, faster load times, and smoother gameplay. 4K Texture Uplift – Refined, more detailed environments and characters.

– Refined, more detailed environments and characters. DLSS/FSR Support – High-quality upscaling without sacrificing performance (supported platforms only).

– High-quality upscaling without sacrificing performance (supported platforms only). Increased NPC Density – The city village Niaowu feels more alive with more characters populating the streets.

– The city village Niaowu feels more alive with more characters populating the streets. Classic Camera Mode – An optional camera perspective inspired by Shenmue I & II, alongside the modern view.

– An optional camera perspective inspired by Shenmue I & II, alongside the modern view. Gameplay Tweaks – Optional stamina system adjustments, health restoration before fights, and reduced money barriers for smoother progression.

– Optional stamina system adjustments, health restoration before fights, and reduced money barriers for smoother progression. Improved Interactions – Cutscene and conversation skip options, expanded QTE timing window for more accessible gameplay.

– Cutscene and conversation skip options, expanded QTE timing window for more accessible gameplay. Menu & UX Enhancements – Streamlined navigation and helpful purchase alerts.

– Streamlined navigation and helpful purchase alerts. Optionality First – All major changes can be toggled to preserve the original experience for purists. Step back into Ryo Hazuki’s world, which is now more vibrant, more responsive, and more accessible than ever, guided by Yu Suzuki’s vision.

Platforms:

Shenmue III Enhanced will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo and PC (Steam & Epic Games Store).

Owners of the original Shenmue III on PS4 and PC will be offered an upgrade path to the Enhanced Edition, with details coming soon.