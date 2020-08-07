Get 10 Quest review for Nintendo Switch

Publisher: Fantastico Studio
Developer: Fantastico Studio
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: E
Even if you haven’t played Get 10 Quest, you’ve almost certainly played a game just like it. It follows very closely in the footsteps of mobile games like Threes and 2048, where you slide blocks around the screen to match blocks that are the same. In this case, you’re matching blocks starting at 1 and moving upwards from there, rather than figuring out multiples, but the gist of it is basically the same.
Mind you, Get 10 Quest is a little more complex than either of those games. For one thing, the board varies from level to level — there are basic squares, but the further in you get, the more the layout changes. As such, there’s a lot more strategy at work here than you might expect.
On top of that, the game features a surprising amount of variation on its relatively simple theme. Sometimes you need to beat the clock to achieve a certain score, sometimes you have to reach a certain number, sometimes you have to get a certain amount of several numbers, sometimes you have to eliminate all but one of the blocks — the core gameplay never varies, but the game shows that it’s a lot more than just a basic clone.
In other words, Get 10 Quest may look like a clone of all kinds of mobile games, but once you dig into it you’ll find a lot more variety. It makes for an addictive experience, and it’s well worth investigating if you’re in the mood for a pleasant little puzzle game.
Fantastico Studio provided us with a Get 10 Quest Switch code for review purposes.