Serious Sam 4 slides to September 2020

Serious Sam 4, the much anticipated 4th installment in the amped-up FPS series, has unfortunately been kicked back by about a month to allow Croteam to put the finishing touches on the release.
Now officially launching on September 24th, 2020, the PC and Stadia title (still no console confirmation yet), Devolver Digital at least dropped off a wild, brand new release date trailer… which can be seen below.
Serious Sam 4 – Release Date [For Real This Time]:
Croteam and Devolver Digital previously announced that the high-powered prequel Serious Sam 4 will unleash both barrels of chaos on Steam and Google Stadia in August 2020, but it turns out we totally meant to say Sept. 24. Serious Sam fans can circle-strafe over to serioussam.com and pre-order now.
Humanity is under siege as the full force of Mental’s horde spreads across the world, ravaging what remains of a broken and beaten civilization. The last remaining resistance to the invasion is the Earth Defense Force led by Sam “Serious” Stone and his heavily-armed squad of misfit commandos.
