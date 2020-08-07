Destiny 2’s annual Solstice of Heroes event goes live next week

With the delay of the next big Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion, Bungie still has a few events and updates for Season of Arrivals for Shadowkeep lined up to keep us long-time Destiny guardians busy until it’s ready to drop.
The annual Destiny 2: Solstice of Heroes event, accessible to all players, kicks off next Tuesday, August 11th, 2020. It sounds pretty rewarding, so hopefully it’s worth our time and effort.
Check out the fresh new trailer below, and hop on over to the official site for more. There’s also a bonus preview of the Destiny 2: Lofi music tracks below too.
Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals – Solstice of Heroes – Gameplay Trailer:
The annual event is coming back next week and is free for all Destiny 2 players. Rise to the challenge with the return of the European Aerial Zone (EAZ) and take on your foes before setting out in search of treasure chests filled with rewards.
There’s also glowing Legendary armor sets and ways to earn Powerful gear with Solstice Key Fragments. For Guardians collecting Moments of Triumph achievements, two additional achievements will be available to unlock.
Destiny 2: Lofi beats to Super to:
Need some inspiration to maximize your Super? Let these smooth lofi beats carry you to victory, and beyond.