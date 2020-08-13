Codemasters reveals DIRT 5’s diverse, epic in-game soundtrack

DIRT 5 is on the shortlist of our must-play racing games for this year, and the announcement of quite an epic soundtrack definitely doesn’t hurt.
DIRT 5 looks to scratch that MotorStorm itch, both in terms of mud-caked, diverse action-racing gameplay and now in the audio department. Highlights include tracks from The Killers, The Prodigy, Chaka Khan, YUNGBLUD, Sea Girls, Pearl Jam, WOLFMOTHER, The Chemical Brothers and more!
There’s a sample of the soundtrack on Spotify right here: https://spoti.fi/39WbKNr
Read on for the mostly full list and the announcement.
DIRT 5 hits the PS4, Xbox One and PC in October, and the PS5 and Xbox Series X later in the year.
Codemasters today allows fans to get a feel for DIRT 5 with the reveal of the official in-game soundtrack. With some hidden gems yet-to-be-announced, DIRT 5 today reveals the official 40 in-game tracks spanning multiple genres and generations. From global superstars The Killers, The Prodigy and Chaka Khan, to up and coming artists like YUNGBLUD and Sea Girls, players can enjoy a sample of the music via the official DIRT 5 Spotify playlist, found here – https://spoti.fi/39WbKNr.
The in-game soundtrack creates a festival vibe delivering the perfect off-road playlist. Whether scaling rough terrain in a rock bouncer or sliding a Rally GT across a frozen lake, DIRT 5 provides the perfect audio backdrop to get hearts pumping and adrenaline racing. The in-game soundtrack features:
- American Authors: Microphone [habitat remix]
- Arkells: Years In The Making
- Barns Courtney: Fun Never Ends
- Car Seat Headrest: Hollywood
- Chaka Khan: Like Sugar
- Child of the Parish: Thread The Needles Eye
- Dinosaur Pile-Up: Back Foot
- EOB: Shangri-La – Spike Stent Edit
- Floating Points: LesAlpx
- Foals: In Degrees
- Hero The Band: Shout
- Hockey Dad: I Missed Out
- Inhaler: We Have To Move On
- Jamie N Commons: Let’s Do It Till We Get It Right
- JOHN J PRESLEY: Left
- MASON: Dance, Shake, Move
- New Found Glory: Hit or Miss
- NOISY: Oi ATM
- Oh The Larceny: Check It Out
- Pearl Jam: Who Ever Said
- Sports Team: The Races
- Starcrawler: Home Alone
- Stormzy: Pop Boy (ft. Aitch)
- Tesla: Tied To The Tracks
- The Academic: SUPERLIKE
- The Amazons: Mother
- The Bloody Beetroots + Jet: My Name Is Thunder
- The Chemical Brothers: Bango
- THE HARA: Friends
- The Heavy: A Whole Lot of Love
- The Killers: Caution
- The Mysterines: Gasoline
- The Prodigy: Timebomb Zone
- THE SHERLOCKS: Magic Man
- The Shoes: Time to Dance (Sebastian Remix)
- Twin Atlantic: Volcano
- Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown: Drive Me Mad
- Weshly Arms: Never Be The Same
- WOLFMOTHER: Chase The Feeling (feat. Chris Cester)
- YUNGBLUD: Tin Pan Boy
Codemasters has also partnered with Globe and Universal Music UK for an official soundtrack featuring new music, exclusive to DIRT 5. Artists include Sea Girls, Broken Witt Rebels, High Contrast, NOISY, KOKO, Prospa and Saronde. The OST will be available via music streaming platforms to coincide with the release of the game.
“DIRT 5 is innovating the racing category, delivering a next-generation experience while taking inspiration from previous DIRT titles,” said Stephen Root, VP of Development Creative Services at Codemasters. “The soundtrack follows the same principles with the vibrancy of the new, and a nod to the previous generation with exciting fresh music from established global icons.”
“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Codemasters,” said Greg Turner, Senior Creative Licensing Manager at Globe, Universal Music UK. “We have worked closely with the artists involved to deliver a unique soundtrack you won’t be able to hear anywhere else.”
DIRT 5 will be released on October 16, 2020 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, followed by Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 later this year. A Google Stadia version will release in early 2021. The game supports both Xbox Smart Delivery and PlayStation’s free upgrade when players switch to an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.