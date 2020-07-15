Get a look under the hood of DIRT 5 in the latest features trailer

Codemasters’ Dirt 5 is officially going next-gen, and the company announced today that gamers who pick up the current generation console version will get upgraded for free.
But that’s not all the news we received today for the game, we have now have details for the several modes and features that will be included at launch on October 9th, 2020.
We also have a fresh trailer showing off DIRT 5 in action too, highlighting a number of the modes/features revealed today. The game is looking/sounding more and more like MotorStorm every time we see it, which is a great thing!
Check everything out below.
DIRT 5 | Official Features Trailer | Launching October 2020:
Codemasters today gets under the hood of DIRT 5, with the lowdown on features that await players when it releases beginning October 9 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, followed later by Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. A Google Stadia version will release in early 2021.
Having wowed racing fans when announced in May, DIRT 5 unleashes more amplified action in the new features trailer which can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/cEwzdTcFeYA
Showcasing the variety of global settings, the racing starts in Brazil under the gaze of Christ the Redeemer. The cars hurtle across mud and lush vegetation before a transition to the scorching Arizona desert where we head deep in the heart of the canyon to an oval sand track perfect for some heart-pounding sprint car racing. The action then heads to a series of rugged wadi gorges in Morocco, with a rock bouncer taking on a mountainous landscape in a challenging Path Finder event.
DIRT 5 offers the most diverse vehicles of any DIRT game; from the outrageous 900bhp sprint cars, to rock bouncers, pre runners all the way through to traditional and modern rally vehicles. There are 13 classes in total so players will always find something to suit their driving style. Mastering front, rear and 4WD cars will prove invaluable whether tackling Career mode or jumping into a split-screen race with friends.
DIRT 5 features more game modes than any previous iteration, with unique challenges at every turn:
- Landrush – Circuit-based, rough terrain with jolting jumps and technically challenging sections. Weather and track conditions change on-the-fly during the event to mix-up this pack race mode.
- Rally Raid – Controlling machines built for extreme off-road, Rally Raid challenges are point to point with split routes, where drivers can grab some serious air.
- Ice Breaker – As the name suggests, players battle short circuits that take place entirely on ice. Throttle control and precise drifting are crucial to master this mode.
- Stampede – Hard, unforgiving natural landscape, built for rough-and-ready machines. The layout is unmarked with major undulations over mud and sand.
- Path Finder – Another new game mode. Controlled speed and more strategy are the keys to success. Hardcore off-road terrain packed with steep jumps and rock-strewn paths.
- Sprint – Amplified racing at its craziest. 900bhp, enormous wings and four different sized wheels. Left turns only on oval and circular tracks. One for the drifters.
- Ultra Cross – Varied terrain and unpredictable circuit design. Classic rallycross amplified for the ultimate challenge.
The crazy world of Gymkhana makes its welcome return for the first time since DiRT Showdown. Players jump, drift and donut around purpose-built stunt arenas marked out with barrels, tires, and cones. String together tricks to trigger multipliers to hit a target score within the time limit. Gymkhana is as much about style as it is about substance.
Codemasters is pleased to confirm that DIRT 5 will allow players who purchase the PlayStation 4 version to automatically upgrade free of charge when they switch to the PlayStation 5. As previously announced, DIRT 5 also supports Xbox Smart Delivery which offers the same free upgrade when Xbox One owners change to the Xbox Series X.
“The trailer gives players an insight into the world of DIRT 5 and the breadth of content and features that await them,” said DIRT 5 Development Director at Codemasters, Robert Karp. “But we still have a few things under wraps including a feature never seen before in the DIRT series. If racing fans want some of the roughest terrain, extreme weather and thrills at every corner, then DIRT 5 delivers all of this and more.”