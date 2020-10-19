Cosemasters drops a disgustingly attractive DIRT 5 Xbox Series X trailer

DIRT 5 looks to us (as we’ve claimed before) like the spiritual successor to one of our all-time favorite off-road arcade racing game series ever: MotorStorm. Codemasters’ next-gen enabled racer is looking like an immense amount of fun and is trying to bring that racing festival atmosphere to the series.
Today, the studio dropped off a fresh new trailer showcasing the next-gen visuals, specifically for the Xbox Series X version. The PS5 version will be coming a little later on, but we’re assuming it will hit the same performance targets which include super fast loading, 4K at (up to) 120fps visuals and some great looking lighting, weather effects and environments.
And as for that MotorStorm connection…. when Sony shuttered Evolution Studios Codemasters picked them up rebranded them as Codemasters Evo and then Codemasters Cheshire (what they are known as today), so it all makes sense. But we digress.
DIRT 5 hits the Xbox One and PS4 on November 6th, 2020; Xbox Series X|S on November 10th; PS5 “later this year”, and the Google Stadia in early 2021.
Check out the trailer below and stay tuned for more coverage.
DIRT 5 | Xbox Series X Trailer [ESRB]:
Today Codemasters launches its first DIRT 5 Xbox Series X gameplay trailer revealing the visual upgrade and benefits players will experience when DIRT 5 launches for Xbox Series X on November 10.
The wheel-to-wheel pack-racing action takes place in several locations around the world including Italy, China, Norway and the USA. View the DIRT 5 Xbox Series X trailer on YouTube – https://youtu.be/IwsRBWPeJW8
With vastly improved load times, players get to the action faster than ever before. For the first time on console racers can experience DIRT 5 in 120fps, delivering incredibly smooth graphics with ultimate vehicle control and unparalleled response times. With Smart Delivery, players who begin their journey on Xbox One will be able to upgrade for free once they switch to the Xbox Series X.
“It’s hard to believe that in less than a month, DIRT 5 will make its mark on the next generation of consoles,” said Robert Karp, DIRT 5 Development Director. “The studio has done an incredible job, and we can’t wait for players to join us in the lobbies. With a Career mode featuring the voice acting talents of Troy Baker and Nolan North, Playgrounds, Arcade and split-screen and multiplayer options, there is so much variety, and DIRT 5 offers something for every type of racing fan.”
DIRT 5 will release on November 6, 2020 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, followed by PlayStation 5 later this year. DIRT 5 will be a launch title on Xbox Series S/X, coming November 10, 2020. A Google Stadia version will release in early 2021. The game supports both Xbox Smart Delivery and PlayStation’s free upgrade when players switch to an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.