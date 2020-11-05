Get a special look at the PS5 version of DIRT 5

Codemasters today dropped off another brand new next-generation gameplay, features and development trailer, this time for the upcoming PlayStation 5 version of the game.
Cranking out visuals in 4K and up to 120fps like the Xbox Series X version, the PS5 version also has lightning quick load times and takes advantage of the DualSense controller’s unique capabilities.
Check out the new footage and details below, and stay tuned for the November 12, 2020 PS5 release and free PS4 to PS5 upgrade.
DIRT 5 | PlayStation 5 Special Look | Gameplay and Next-Gen Details [US]:
Codemasters today released details on the development process and the core features of DIRT 5 for PlayStation 5. The video interview with the Technical Director on DIRT 5, David Springate, also features the first look at PlayStation 5 gameplay ahead of the title’s launch on November 12, 2020. View the video on YouTube here – https://youtu.be/Qoj_Atwf6OE
The video focuses on how the Codemasters’ Cheshire studio prepared for their first title on the next-generation hardware, while offering a look at exclusive PS5 features. including what players can expect from the DualSense Wireless Controller.
“We are delighted to finally reveal more details on the PlayStation 5 version of DIRT 5,” said David Springate, Technical Director on DIRT 5. “There are so many enhancements that players will love and they don’t come much bigger than the DualSense Wireless Controller, which is an industry game changer.”
DIRT 5 launches for PlayStation 4, the Xbox One and Xbox One X, and PC (Steam) on Friday, November 6, 2020. DIRT 5 launches for Xbox Series X & S on November 10, and for the PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020 (Nov. 19 for all regions). A Google Stadia version will launch in early 2021.