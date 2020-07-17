Xbox Games Store Update – Forager, We should talk, Dunk Lords, Neon Abyss

There’s a whole lot of new digital titles available for the Xbox One this week, and definitely a little something for everyone.
Some options include SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, Forager, We should talk, Dunk Lords, Neon Abyss and more than a few others.
There’s also this week’s Deals With Gold And Spotlight Sale. And as always, see all the latest and greatest releases here on the Xbox Games Store.
SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
Greed won’t set you free. And yet you’re still here. You’re looking for more. Fine. Suit yourself.
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
Take control of the most technologically advanced army in the Imperium – The Adeptus Mechanicus in this critically acclaimed turn-based tactical game.
We should talk.
Using a unique narrative choice mechanic, players craft sentences in response to the in-game characters in We should talk.
Forager
Forager is a 2D open world game inspired by your favorite exploration, farming and crafting games.
Radical Rabbit Stew
Get your super spoons ready and whack those crazy rabbits into saucepans to free the space chefs – but think fast or the bunnies will attack!
Dunk Lords
You might be able to ball, but can you fight? Dunk Lords is a two-on-two basketball beat ’em up featuring over-the-top special moves, devastating dunks, and game-changing equipment.
Neversong
Upon waking from a coma, Peet’s girlfriend is nowhere to be found.
#Funtime
#Funtime is an explosive twin-stick shooter where shooting isn’t your only weapon.
Ooblets (Game Preview)
This game is a work in progress. It may or may not change over time or release as a final product.
Déjà Vu
A minimalist puzzle game about life, death, and clones.
REZ PLZ
Death is just part of the adventure. REZ PLZ is a pixel art puzzle platformer with a new twist on co-op and single player gameplay: Kill your brother to solve puzzles and conquer dungeons.
Ultra Hat Dimension
Ultra Hat Dimension is a puzzle game about adorable hats and people getting punched for wearing them.
Rocket Arena Mythic Edition
Welcome to a world where the rules are written in rocket fuel. Rockets rule everything in Rocket Arena, an explosive 3v3 shooter where you’re never out of the action.
Neon Abyss
Neon Abyss is a frantic, roguelike action-platformer where you run ‘n’ gun your way into the Abyss as part of the Hades formed ‘Grim Squad’.
One Dog Story
Do You Miss Those Good Old Platform Games? Do you have a soft spot for extensive storylines and original dialog?