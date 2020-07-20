Gorillaz drop a new Pac-Man themed track and video

To help celebrate Pac-Man’s big 40th anniversary, legendary virtual band Gorillaz appropriately dropped a brand new Pac-Man themed track and video with the help of rapper ScHoolboy Q.
Check out the new trailer below!
Gorillaz – PAC-MAN ft. ScHoolboy Q (Episode Five):
The acclaimed virtual band Gorillaz has shared a new track and music video titled ‘PAC-MAN’. An audio-visual delight bursting with nostalgic sounds and sights, the track features the multiple Grammy-nominated American rapper ScHoolboy Q and a video inspired by the iconic arcade game with colorful visuals that draw on the classic PAC-MAN coin-op aesthetics.
This new Gorillaz track release coincides with PAC-MAN’s 40th anniversary this year, further underscoring the timeless appeal of the original coin-op hero.
‘PAC-MAN’ is the fifth episode of ‘Song Machine’, the newest concept from one of the most inventive bands around. ‘Song Machine’ will see Gorillaz joined by an exciting and ever-evolving roster of collaborators captured live in Kong Studios alongside the world’s most successful virtual band members 2D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, Russel Hobbs.
You can view the official music video for ‘PAC-MAN’ at the following link: http://gorillaz.lnk.to/s1ep5
You can stream or download the song through the following link: https://gorillaz.lnk.to/PacMan