Bandai Namco and Yaeji team up for official PAC-TIVE music video

Just in time to celebrate PAC-MAN’s big 41st anniversary (phew, we’re feeling old), Bandai Namco has released a fun new official PAC-MAN themed music video.
Titled “PAC-TIVE” and produced in collaboration with Yaeji and featuring DiAN and WEiRDCORE, the video is definitely something else…and totally work checking out.
The company also reiterated a number of PAC-themed initiatives happening this year as well including the Giant Race’s 2021RUN series, an NBA partnership including the release of the NBA Playoffs Adventure for PAC-MAN Mobile, NBA-inspired PAC-MAN gear and more.
PAC-TIVE – Yaeji feat. DiAN (Official Music Video for PAC-MAN’s 2021 Theme by WEiRDCORE):
In 2021, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. celebrates PAC-MAN’s 41st anniversary with a myriad of activities and partnerships to help commemorate this milestone for one of the world’s most beloved and recognizable video game characters.
PAC-MAN invites fans from around the world to get #PAC-TIVE throughout 2021 in mind, body, and within their communities. Watch the official music video directed and produced by WEiRDCORE for PAC-MAN’s PAC-TIVE initiative theme song, written, produced, and performed by musical artist Yaeji featuring DiAN: https://youtu.be/idllz1EuO10
In keeping with this year’s PAC-TIVE theme, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. has partnered with both Giants Enterprises (the entrepreneurial arm of the San Francisco Giants Major League Baseball team), and National Basketball Association (NBA) for exciting activities and collaborations that encourage fans to get up and get PAC-TIVE!
Avid runners can register for the Giant Race’s 2021RUN series, a year-long San Francisco Giants baseball-focused fitness program that includes monthly virtual challenges alongside four races traditionally held in Scottsdale, Sacramento, San Jose, and San Francisco. Completing monthly challenges will reward participants with one of 12 exclusive pins including a special “Join the PAC” PAC-MAN pin for the month of May. Register at the following link to start the challenge today! giantrace.com/2021RUN
PAC-MAN’s partnership with the NBA for the 2020-21 season continues with a new NBA Playoffs Adventure for PAC-MAN Mobile as well as new NBA-inspired merchandise. Fans will have one last chance to play the NBA All-Star Event within PAC-MAN Mobile before the NBA Playoffs Event begins later this month. In the NBA Playoffs Event, fans will be able to play through 20 levels representing the 20 teams in the State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament and the NBA Playoffs, featuring fun basketball-inspired power-ups while collecting cards to fill out their PAC-MAN NBA Playoffs album. New NBA-inspired PAC-MAN gear is coming soon, including a PAC-MAN x NBA by Junk Food collection available on NBAStore.com featuring apparel for all 30 NBA teams, a line of ISlide PAC-MAN x NBA slide sandals, and much more to come.
Bringing PAC-MAN back to his original gaming roots, we encourage all PAC-MAN fans to celebrate his 41st anniversary by playing some of his most recent releases; PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle exclusively available on Stadia and playable for free with Stadia Pro, PAC-MAN WAKA WAKA available for select Amazon Alexa devices (including Echo Show devices, Fire TV Cube, and screen-based devices like Samsung TVs with Alexa Built-in), and PAC-MAN 99 available for the Nintendo Switch* system. All three titles offer exciting gameplay centered around PAC-MAN’s classic maze gameplay, showing how PAC-MAN continues to evolve within an ever-changing industry while still holding on to what makes his game unique.
*Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online