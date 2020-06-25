Reassemble and check out the first Marvel’s Avengers War Table event details

Square Enix has branded their Marvel’s Avengers-focused streaming events as the a “War Table”, which makes sense once you dive in and check out the first episode.
The first event gave us a good look at some Thor gameplay footage as well as a better glimpse at MODOK, the main baddie of the game, and some game features such as the War Zones missions.
Have a look at some screens, new concept art and the first War Table streaming event below, along with some new game details.
Marvel’s Avengers concept art:
Marvel’s Avengers concept screen:
June Marvel’s Avengers WAR TABLE:
Today, SQUARE ENIX released the first Marvel’s Avengers War Table digital stream providing the most in-depth look yet at Marvel’s Avengers.
The Marvel’s Avengers War Table offers players a world premiere look at new trailers, including a first showing of new Thor gameplay in his, “Once an Avenger” campaign hero mission. This playthrough follows The God of Thunder as he battles enemies with powerful lightning strikes, unleashes a barrage of Mjolnir attacks, and performs many other signature heroic moves solo and with AI Avengers teammates.
The stream also offers more details on the game’s central villain, MODOK (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing), who Marvel fans will recognize as the artificially mutated, super intelligent overlord of AIM (Advanced Idea Mechanics).
Lastly, Crystal Dynamics revealed brand-new information about War Zones, the game’s team-based missions, including their structure and how the Avengers become even more powerful when working together. War Zones can be played either solo with AI hero companions, or in co-op groups of up to four players. The stream also revealed more of the game’s world, from AIM’s research facilities to a derelict Helicarrier, all of which can be explored by players to earn new rewards, gear, and experience points.
Marvel’s Avengers offers players a truly rich experience, with a combination of Hero Missions and War Zones. Hero Missions are single-player only and are part of the initial Campaign. They are designed to showcase each hero’s unique abilities as you reassemble your growing roster. War Zones can be played solo or with a group of up to four players as any Hero in your roster. Each mission dynamically scales based on the team size and player level.
Players in Marvel’s Avengers will also be able to customize Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in a number of ways. While each Super Hero will play true to their unique power sets, each will have the flexibility to play differently based on the gear you equip them with and the skills you enable, so no two player’s heroes will play in exactly the same way. Each hero has dynamic combo systems, Heroic moves, an intrinsic ability, and signature move sets to unlock and customize – many inspired by classic moves from the 80 years of history in all media, others crafted as originals just for this game.
Players also customize these iconic Super Heroes with classic, fan-favorite, and all-new original outfits inspired by over 80-years of Marvel history, including Iron Man’s suit from the 2014 Original Sin storyline, or Thor’s Donald Blake identity, which is a nod to an alias of Thor’s who first appeared in 1962’s Journey into Mystery issue 83.
Marvel’s Avengers is an ambitious game, starting with a global high-stakes race to rebuild the Avengers. But that’s just the beginning. To ensure a continuing heroic experience for all players, the narrative of Marvel’s Avengers expands, and threats escalate with each new post-release Super Hero, region and story arc delivered to players at no additional cost once they own the core game.
Finally, in case you missed it, earlier this week SQUARE ENIX announced that Marvel’s Avengers will be available on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X when the consoles launch in Holiday 2020. Players who own the current-gen version of the game will be able to upgrade to the next-gen version at no additional cost, regardless if players are moving from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X. Those moving their saves to next-gen will transfer their player profiles and progression so they can pick up right where they left off. In addition, cross-gen play will be supported so PS5 players will be able to play with their friends on PS4 and Xbox Series X players will be connected with their friends on Xbox One.
Marvel’s Avengers will release simultaneously for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on h September 4, 2020. The game is currently rated T (Teen) by the ESRB.