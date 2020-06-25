Nintendo eShop Update – Pokémon Café Mix, Blair Witch, The Almost Gone, Sudoky

There’s a heck of a lot of new content landing on the eShop this week, including that newly revealed Pokémon Café Mix puzzler.
The many other options include Blair Witch, The Almost Gone, Mr. DRILLER DrillLand, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, Pachi Pachi On A Roll, Urban Flow, STAR WARS Episode I Racer and more!
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Pokémon Café Mix – Complete touch-based puzzles to serve dishes and drinks to adorable Pokémon customers! Link together Pokémon icons to clear puzzles as you work to build up your very own café. Meet the goals for each puzzle before you run out of turns – link a certain number of icons, get a high score or even destroy sugar cubes to serve up Pokémon-themed menu items. In addition to recruiting more Pokémon staff members and growing your collection of menu items, the café itself will expand as you play. It’s time to become a café owner, solve puzzles and bring joy to Pokémon patrons!
- Mr. DRILLER DrillLand – The popular action-puzzle game Mr. DRILLER DrillLand makes its Western debut on the Nintendo Switch system. You’re invited to a secret amusement park, known as DrillLand, 500 meters underground. Explore and conquer the five attractions with simple-yet-exciting gameplay that players of all ages can enjoy. Dig your way to victory!
- The Almost Gone – Experience the intricate dioramas and connections of your life and the ripples we all make in this award-winning narrative puzzle game. Piece together a compelling story by revealing objects and memories, and decipher these clues to reveal more of the story and its secrets. From your own home to eerily deserted streets, from beautiful apartment blocks to abandoned hospitals, you must search forensically for clues and the path forward. Each new revelation takes you one step closer to understanding the truth.
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – This immersive RPG with a twisting story and engaging, turn-based battles continues the epic saga of the Trails of Cold Steel series. Rean Schwarzer uncovers a dark plot that threatens his homeland. To face their enemies, he must prepare a new generation of heroes as an instructor at a new branch campus and guide them toward victory. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III will be available on June 30.
DLC:
- Min Min From ARMS Joins the Fight in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – From her humble beginnings as a ramen-loving employee at the Mintendo Noodle House, Min Min has grown into a champion fighter. On June 29, she enters the battle as the newest playable character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game. Min Min’s extraordinary reach and versatile tools enable her to unleash a new range of fighting strategies in the game. The purchase of Min Min’s Challenger Pack* for $5.99 also includes the Spring Stadium stage and 18 newly added music tracks from the ARMS game. Fighters Pass Vol. 2*, which includes Min Min and five more Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters currently under development, is also available for purchase for $29.99.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Summer with the Shiba Inu – Available June 26
- Arcade Archives VS. BASEBALL
- Behold the Kickmen
- Blair Witch
- BRIGANDINE The Legend of Runersia
- City Driving Simulator – Available June 26
- Collar X Malice
- Grimshade
- HexON
- Iron Wings
- KUUKIYOMI 2: Consider It More! – New Era
- Miden Tower
- Octonaut
- Pachi Pachi On A Roll
- PLOID SAGA
- Poopdie – Chapter One
- Quell Zen – Available June 27
- STAR WARS Episode I Racer
- Sudoky – Available June 26
- Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio
- The Forgotten Land
- the StoryTale – Available June 30
- Towaga: Among Shadows
- Tower Of Time
- Truck and Logistics Simulator
- Ultracore
- Unitied
- Urban Flow – Available June 26
- Urban Trial Tricky
- Yes, Your Grace – Available June 26
