Cyberpunk 2077 gets a fresh new trailer

It’s been wayyy too long since we had any significant media update for CD PROJEKT RED’s super highly anticipated (and recently delayed) open world RPG. But here we are.
The new “The Gig” trailer shows off about 2 minutes of footage highlighting the setting, some locations, story scenes, characters and gameplay. Check it out below!
Cyberpunk 2077 is due to be released on November 19th, 2020 for current gen consoles and the PC.
Cyberpunk 2077 — Official Trailer — The Gig:
The trailer features new footage showcasing the world, characters, story, and action of Cyberpunk 2077. It gives players a fresh look into the dark future setting that is Night City, and the beginnings of the mercenary career of V — the ambitious, cyber-enhanced outlaw players will be stepping into the shoes of later this year.