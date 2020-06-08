PS5 reveal event rescheduled to June 11th, 2020

After postponing last week’s PlayStation 5 game-focused reveal for very valid reasons, Sony today has provided a rescheduled time and date for the big event.
The new PS5 “The Future of Gaming” reveal event is now set for Thursday, June 11th, 2020 at 1:00pm PDT/4:00pm EDT on the usual selection of streaming services and PlayStation.com/PS5. We already have a console name, a good look at the DualSense controller, and have taken a deep dive into the processing muscle over the past year or so in previous events and announcements.
See the updated announcement below from the PS Blog.
Hi all – thanks for being patient and understanding while we rescheduled this PS5 event for Thursday, June 11 at 1pm Pacific Time / 9pm BST. We needed to step aside so key voices could be heard during this historic and important time.
Now that the event is confirmed for June 11, I wanted to add that this pre-taped program will be broadcast at 1080p and 30 frames per second. This eased the show’s production process during a time when many of our team and developers are working from home. The games you’ll see on Thursday will look even better when you play them on PS5 with a 4K TV, as you’d expect.
It’s also best if you watch while wearing headphones, if you can — there’s some cool audio work in the show, and it might be harder to appreciate if it’s pumped through your phone or laptop speakers.