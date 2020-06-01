Sony announces PS5 event for June 4th, 2020 [Update: Postponed]

[Update: Event postponed for now due to current world events with a new date TBA by Sony]
And here it is, another big PlayStation 5 reveal event has been scheduled by Sony as we approach the Holiday 2020 release date for the next-generation platform. We have a console name, a look at the DualSense controller, and have taken a deep dive into the processing muscle over the past year or so in previous events and announcements.
Next up is a look at some of the games in development. The hour plus long event, which was announced by Jim Ryan, the President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment via the official PlayStation Blog, will go live on June 4th, 2020 at 1:00pm PDT/4:00pm EDT on the usual selection of streaming services.
See the announcement below.
With each generation, from the first PlayStation to PlayStation 4, we aim higher and we push the boundaries further, to try and deliver better experiences for our community. This has been the mission of the PlayStation brand for more than 25 years. A mission I have been a part of nearly since the beginning.
There are few things as exciting as the launch of a new console. While this road to launch has been a bit…different, we are as thrilled as ever to bring you with us on this journey to redefine the future of videogames.
We’ve shared technical specifications and shown you the new DualSense wireless controller. But what is a launch without games?
That’s why I’m excited to share that we will soon give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday. The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.
This digital showcase will run for a bit more than an hour and, for the first time, we will all be together virtually experiencing the excitement together. A lack of physical events has given us an amazing opportunity to think differently and bring you on this journey with us, and hopefully, closer than ever before. This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you.
Please join us on Twitch or YouTube on June 4 at 1pm PDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST to see what’s in store for the next generation of games. I hope we can make you proud.