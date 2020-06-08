PlayStation Store Update – Demon’s Tier+, Project Warlock, Warborn, Yoga Master

The selection of new PlayStation titles hitting the PS Store this week is somewhat subdued this week, but maybe that’s just because Sony is working on a new PS Blog format that will incorporate more regional releases into a mega-list of sorts. Either way, check out what will be releasing in the near future.
Some highlights include Demon’s Tier+, Project Warlock, Warborn, Yoga Master, Ys: Memories of Celceta, Firechief and Firefighters – Airport Heroes, and more.
Check out the highlights below. See the live listing of the new content on the PS Store, right here.
Here are the new games coming to PlayStation next week:
- Beyond Blue – PS4 – Out June 11
- Demon’s Tier+ – PS4, PS Vita – Out June 9 (US & Canada only)
- Depth of Extinction – PS4 – Out June 11 (US & Canada only)
- Epic Dumpster Bear 2 – PS4 – Out June 9 (US & Canada only)
- Evan’s Remains – PS4 – Out June 11 (US & Canada only)
- Fault – Milestone One – Out June 9 (EU only)
- Firechief – PS4 – Out June 10 (US & Canada only)
- Firefighters – Airport Heroes – PS4 – Out June 10
- Jump King – PS4 – Out June 9
- Let’s Create! Pottery VR – PS VR – Out June 12 (US & Canada), June 9 (EU)
- Pity Pit – PS4 – Out June 9 (US & Canada), June 10 (EU)
- Project Warlock – PS4 – Out June 9
- Pushy and Pully in Blockland – PS4 – Out June 9 (EU only)
- Rooftop Runner – PS4 – Out June 11 (US only)
- Super Soccer Blast – PS4 – Out June 12 (US & Canada only), June 11 (EU)
- Warborn – PS4 – Out June 12
- Yoga Master – PS4 – Out June 9 (EU only)
- Ys: Memories of Celceta – PS4 – Out June 9 (US & Canada only)
- Zaccaria Pinball – PS4 – Out June 12 (US & Canada only)