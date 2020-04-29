Ubisoft is live-revealing the next Assassin’s Creed setting with BossLogic

Bright and early this morning, BossLogic, the Australian digital artist, began a live-reveal of what will be the setting for the next Assassin’s Creed title.
BossLogic, aka Kode Abdo, is creating a piece of concept art right this moment, which can be watched using quite a few services as listed below. See the embedded YouTube stream as well.
- Twitch: Twitch.tv/AssassinsCreed
- Mixer: Mixer.com/AssassinsCreed
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2aoke5icgk
- Twitter: Twitter.com/AssassinsCreed
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/assassinscreedUS
Assassin’s Creed: Teaser | LIVE with BossLogic | Ubisoft [NA]:
Ubisoft is live with BossLogic. Tune in for the next Assassin’s Creed setting reveal from 8AM ET / 5AM PT.