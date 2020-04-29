«

Ubisoft is live-revealing the next Assassin’s Creed setting with BossLogic

April 29th, 2020

by Paul Bryant


Bright and early this morning, BossLogic, the Australian digital artist, began a live-reveal of what will be the setting for the next Assassin’s Creed title.

BossLogic, aka Kode Abdo, is creating a piece of concept art right this moment, which can be watched using quite a few services as listed below. See the embedded YouTube stream as well.

Assassin’s Creed: Teaser | LIVE with BossLogic | Ubisoft [NA]:

Ubisoft is live with BossLogic. Tune in for the next Assassin’s Creed setting reveal from 8AM ET / 5AM PT.

