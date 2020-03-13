Xbox Games Store Update – My Hero One’s Justice, Pikuniku, Ori and the Will of the Wisps

There’s a super solid lineup of Xbox titles hitting the Xbox Games Store this week covering all the bases.
One of the more well-marketed highlights would be Ori and the Will of the Wisps (our review here), along side the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone. But wait, there’s more!
My Hero One’s Justice, Mecho Tales, Pikuniku, Roundguard, Bless Unleashed and others round out the selection, so more than a few things to keep players occupied.
There’s also this week’s Deals With Gold And Spotlight Sale. And as always, see all the latest and greatest releases here on the Xbox Games Store.
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2
Bonus for purchasing the previous game, MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE: – Special customization item set for Izuku Midoriya The special customization item set for Izuku Midoriya bonus may be released at a later date. To receive the bonus for purchasing the previous game, you must have save data from MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE. MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2, the over-the-top follow-up to the smash hit 3D arena fighter MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE, makes its heroic debut! Make full use of characters’ Quirks as you clash head-to-head in epic battles across huge arenas!
Roundguard
Castle Springbottom is under attack and it’s up to the Roundguard to save the king and — more importantly — recover his gold! Fling your hero into the face of danger and bounce off hordes of dangerously cute monsters to reach the bottom of the dungeon. You only have one life, so you’ll need to learn how to navigate the dungeon’s hazards, master your hero’s skills, and make strategic choices if you hope to defeat the final boss. But don’t worry, the Roundguard always bounces back!
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle
This bundle contains two 8-bit inspired action games from developer JoyMasher – Odallus: The Dark Call and Oniken: Unstoppable Edition. Odallus: The Dark Call Odallus is an exploration/action game that casts players in the role of Haggis – a battle-weary warrior who must wield his sword once more to rescue his son from Darkness.
Mecho Tales
An all-new adventure in the world of Mecho Wars! Run and shoot through chaotic platforming levels filled with spikes, bottomless pits and an army of deadly robots. Go it alone or team up with your friends in 4-player local multiplayer. Directed by Luc Bernard.
Digital Tentacle Bundle
This bundle contains two original puzzle games from indie studio Digital Tentacle. In Circuits, your goal is to piece together the different parts of a song.
Bless Unleashed
Bless Unleashed is the premier next-generation action MMORPG, coming first to Xbox One. Journey across a vibrant persistent world to take on — and survive — vicious, lethal monsters that inhabit this untamed landscape.
Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash
A Warhammer games pack at an epic price! In Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr, you are an Inquisitor, the most powerful agent of the Imperium.
Rico – Breakout Bundle
This bundle contains both the base game “RICO” as well as the prison-themed DLC, “RICO – Breakout” RICO Two cops, one case and only 24 hours to take them down… can you score the bust of a lifetime?
Hidden Through Time
Hidden Through Time is a cute game of hide and seek with objects scattered through the wonderful history of our world. Use cryptic hints to discover every secret as you explore the colourful hand drawn levels.
Memories of Mars
MEMORIES OF MARS is an open world survival game set on the abandoned mining operations in Mars. Explore the unforgiving Martian terrain and build a habitable homestead while fighting off enemies, extreme conditions and other clone survivors.
Pikuniku
Pikuniku is an absurdly wonderful puzzle-exploration game that takes place in a strange but playful world where not everything is as happy as it seems. Help peculiar characters overcome struggles, uncover a deep state conspiracy, and start a fun little revolution in this delightful dystopian adventure!
Neon City Riders
Looking for a 2D action-adventure mixed with super-powered urban gangs in a post-cyberpunk neon scenario? Well, if you do, Neon City Riders is right for you!
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Pre-Order now and get ready to embark on an all-new adventure to unravel Ori’s true destiny. Play with Xbox Game Pass on March 11, 2020. The little spirit Ori is no stranger to peril, but when a fateful flight puts the owlet Ku in harm’s way, it will take more than bravery to bring a family back together, heal a broken land, and discover Ori’s true destiny.
Super Destronaut: Land Wars
It’s time for a new point of view to the classic arcade shooter experience! In Super Destronaut Land Wars, it’s up to you take shoot down enemies and collect points to move on to the next level!
Call of Duty: Warzone
Welcome to Warzone, the massive free-to-play combat arena from the world of Modern Warfare®. Drop In Join forces with your friends and jump into a battleground with up to 150 players.
Castle of no Escape 1+2 Bundle
Castle of no Escape 2-in-1 pack of 2 games! Explore 6 x 6 x 6 = 216 rooms of randomly generated hazards and enemies while collecting the necessary artefacts. Refer to the both games’ descriptions for full info about each of them.