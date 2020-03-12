Nintendo eShop Update – La-Mulana 1 & 2, R.B.I. Baseball 20, inbento, NinNinDays

It’s one of those weeks where new Nintendo Switch releases are all over the map. Oh and there’s also a new Wii U release too.
There’s a double dose of La-Mulana to check out, and other unique new titles including inbento, NinNinDays, Rainbows, toilets & unicorns, Trancelation, Yoga Master and many more. Baseball fans can get a head start on the season by checking out R.B.I. Baseball 20 too.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo's updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- LA-MULANA – Your destiny awaits in La-Mulana! Take control of archaeologist Lemeza Kosugi and navigate through puzzles, traps and deadly Guardians in order to claim the Secret Treasure of Life. You’ll need sharp wits, quick reflexes and, most importantly, all the courage you can muster. Will you succeed in unraveling the secrets of La-Mulana, or will you fall victim to the dangers that surround you? La-Mulana will be available on March 17.
- LA-MULANA 2 – Renowned archaeologist Lemeza Kosugi has gone missing, and only his daughter Lumisa can find him! Enter Eg-Lana, an upside-down version of the legendary ruins of La-Mulana. Think fast, act fast and whip hard in order to overcome dangerous traps and elaborate puzzles in your quest to uncover unfathomable secrets. What will you find at the end of your journey: triumph, or defeat? La-Mulana 2 will be available on March 17.
- Nintendo Mobile
- Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Island Excursion Invite Event – Fans can prepare for the release of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for the Nintendo Switch system with the newly added Island Excursion Invite event in the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game* for smartphone devices. From now until April 1 at 10:59 p.m. PT, players can get an early taste of that relaxing island lifestyle with special in-game events themed after Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Participate in Nook Inc.’s Fishing Tourney to earn in-game rewards for your campsite, catch some crawly critters featured in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and craft stylish island-themed wall and flooring décor, among many fun themed activities.Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
- A Street Cat’s Tale
- Alder’s Blood – Available March 13
- Arcade Archives KIKI KAIKAI
- Brotherhood United
- DEAD OR SCHOOL – Available March 13
- Deep Diving Adventures – Available March 16
- Explosive Jake – Available March 18
- Half Past Fate
- Hidden in Plain Sight
- Hidden Through Time
- inbento
- Jump, Step, Step – Available March 13
- Knight Swap – Available March 17
- MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 – Available March 13
- Mystic Vale
- Neon City Riders
- NinNinDays
- OVERPASS – Available March 17
- Poly Puzzle
- R.B.I. Baseball 20 – Available March 17
- Rack N Ruin – Available March 13
- Rainbows, toilets & unicorns – Available March 13
- Roundguard – Available March 13
- Stela – Available March 13
- Super Bit Blaster XL – Available March 16
- Super Destronaut: Land Wars – Available March 13
- Syder Reloaded – Available March 13
- Talisman: Digital Edition
- This Strange Realm Of Mine – Available March 16
- Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing – Available March 18
- Trancelation – Available March 13
- Video Poker @ Aces Casino
- YOGA MASTER – Available March 13Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Wii U:* Free-to-start; optional in-game purchases available. Persistent Internet and compatible smartphone required. Data charges may apply.