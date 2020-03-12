Bethesda drops off an explosive DOOM Eternal launch trailer

The long awaited DOOM sequel (modern-day sequel rather), DOOM Eternal, is finally launching next week.
And to celebrate, id Software and Bethesda Softworks dropped off a fresh, action-packed new launch trailer. It has everything you’d expect from DOOM too, intense weapons, gory kills, intimidating demons and wild environments.
DOOM Eternal hits the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on the March 20th, 2020, with the Google Stadia with Nintendo Switch versions coming a bit later on. Check it out below
DOOM Eternal – Official Launch Trailer:
The time of the Slayer is now. DOOM Eternal releases next week, and to celebrate, we are pleased to present the Official Launch Trailer in all its vicious glory. Rip and tear through heaven and hell, featuring more demons, more Glory Kills, gigantic behemoths, never-before-seen environments and more in id Software’s biggest and most ambitious game to date.
Check out the Official Launch Trailer for DOOM Eternal here: https://youtu.be/_UuktemkCFI
DOOM Eternal, E3 2019’s Best Action Game and Best PC Game, releases next week on March 20, 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia with Nintendo Switch releasing at a later date.