Square Enix launches “Inside Final Fantasy VII Remake” video series

After spending quite a bit of time with the Final Fantasy VII Remake PS4 demo, we’re pretty eager to get our hands on the full game next month. But at this point, we’ll consume any media that’s available, and this new “Inside Final Fantasy VII Remake” behind-the-scenes video series is a great start.
The first episode is just an intro, but there’s 20+ minutes of it to check out that dives into the story, game design, and effort to update the game from the original. Take a look!
Inside FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE – Episode 1: Introduction:
Ahead of the April 10th launch of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, SQUARE ENIX today unveiled the first in a series of videos which gives viewers a deep-dive into the creation of one of the most anticipated videogames of all time.
Bringing together interviews with the game’s creators, artists and developers, the series gives an exclusive look at some of the secrets behind the development of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE – from the game’s story, characters, combat and action to its stunning music and spectacular visual design. The first video features insight from renowned developers including:
Yoshinori Kitase (Producer)
Tetsuya Nomura (Director & Concept Design)
Kazushige Nojima (Story & Scenario)
Naoki Hamaguchi (Co-Director – Game Design / Programming)
Motomu Toriyama (Co-Director – Scenario Design)
To watch episode one of the “Inside FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE,” visit: https://youtu.be/DCAJADlLg9g.
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE will be available for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system on April 10, 2020. The FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Demo is now available to PlayStation 4 system owners across the globe, allowing players to experience the opening chapter from the game. Those who download the demo before May 11, 2020 will also receive an exclusive PlayStation 4 system theme when the full game launches next month. To download the demo now, visit: https://sqex.link/FF7RDemo.