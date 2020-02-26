PS Plus subscribers get Shadow of the Colossus, Sonic Forces free for March 2020

Just like clockwork, Sony has also revealed their set of March 2020 free downloads for PlayStation Plus subscribers. If you’d like a little Sonic the Hedgehog to go along with the verified box office hit, then you’re definitely in luck! Sonic Forces is one of the PS Plus titles, alongside the excellent Shadow of the Colossus remaster from 2018 (our review here).
See the announcement of the March 2020 PlayStation Plus on the PlayStation Blog here, and also check out the details for both titles below.
Shadow of the Colossus
Tales speak of an ancient realm where Colossi roam the majestic landscape. Bound to the land, these creatures hold a key to a mystical power of revival — a power you must obtain to bring a loved one back to life. Shadow of the Colossus is a breathtaking journey through ancient lands to seek out gigantic beasts. Armed with only a sword and a bow, explore the spacious lands and unearth each Colossus, presenting a unique challenge to test your wits, determination, and skill.
Sonic Forces
In Sonic Forces, the evil Dr. Eggman has conquered much of the world with help from a powerful and mysterious new villain named Infinite. Now, you must assist Sonic and build an army to reclaim the world as they fight against chaos and destruction. Defeat enemies with blazing speed as Modern Sonic, catapult past perilous platforms as Classic Sonic, and create your very own Custom Hero Character equipped with a variety of powerful gadgets.