Nintendo eShop Update – Bloodroots, Metro 2033 Redux, SEGA AGES Sonic 2, Profane

February 27th, 2020

by Paul Bryant


Check out all the new content available on the Nintendo eShop this week… there’s quite a lot as you can see.

Some of the highlights include Bloodroots, SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Metro 2033 Redux and Metro: Last Light Redux, Voxelgram and a lot more.

See the full list below

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
    • Bloodroots – In Bloodroots, the world is your weapon – improvise and adapt to an ever-changing battle ballet, in a vicious quest across the Weird West. Betrayed and left for dead, Mr. Wolf is determined to fight back – alone and vastly outnumbered. In a world overflowing with makeshift weapons that change the way you fight and how you get around, improvise fiendish combos and compete for fame on global leaderboards. Bloodroots will be available on Feb. 28.
