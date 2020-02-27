Nintendo eShop Update – Bloodroots, Metro 2033 Redux, SEGA AGES Sonic 2, Profane

Check out all the new content available on the Nintendo eShop this week… there’s quite a lot as you can see.
Some of the highlights include Bloodroots, SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Metro 2033 Redux and Metro: Last Light Redux, Voxelgram and a lot more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Bloodroots – In Bloodroots, the world is your weapon – improvise and adapt to an ever-changing battle ballet, in a vicious quest across the Weird West. Betrayed and left for dead, Mr. Wolf is determined to fight back – alone and vastly outnumbered. In a world overflowing with makeshift weapons that change the way you fight and how you get around, improvise fiendish combos and compete for fame on global leaderboards. Bloodroots will be available on Feb. 28.Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Animated Jigsaws Collection
- Arcade Archives VS. MAH-JONG
- AvoCuddle – Available March 2
- Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly – Available March 4
- BATTLESLOTHS
- BE-A Walker – Available Feb. 28
- Boulder Dash 30th Anniversary
- Broken Lines
- Bucket Knight – Available Feb. 28
- Depixtion – Available Feb. 28
- Dual Brain Vol.3: Shapes
- Escape First
- Farmer Sim 2020
- Frozen Friends – Available Feb. 28
- Ganbare! Super Strikers – Available Feb. 28
- Grizzland – Available Feb. 28
- Heaven Dust
- Hero must die. again
- I am Ball – Available March 4
- KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story
- Kemono Heroes
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers
- LocO-SportS – Available Feb. 28
- MADORIS R
- Metro 2033 Redux – Available Feb. 28
- Metro: Last Light Redux – Available Feb. 28
- MouseCraft
- MX Nitro: Unleashed
- No Time to Relax
- Portal Dogs
- Profane – Available Feb. 28
- Puzzles for Toddlers & Kids: Animals, Cars and more
- SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Served!
- Ski Sniper – Available Feb. 28
- Skull Rogue – Available Feb. 28
- Soul Axiom Rebooted
- Spartan Fist – Available Feb. 28
- STAB STAB STAB! – Available Feb. 28
- The Adventures of 00 Dilly
- The Story Goes On – Available March 2
- Tower Inferno
- Underhero
- Voxelgram
- Wanderlust Travel Stories