Grand Theft Auto VI reveal coming next month

This is more a promise of future news than actual news — but when you’re talking about arguably the biggest gaming franchise even in the world, even that promise is pretty big: Rockstar Games will be unveiling the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto next month.

The announcement below comes from Rockstar founder Sam Houser. Expect lots more to come over the next several months, but the countdown to GTA 6 starts now!

Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about — without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us. In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution. We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.