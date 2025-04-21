DOOM: The Dark Ages descend upon the greatest night in Sports Entertainment!

It might be fake, but apparently wrestling is pretty popular and this past weekend saw the biggest event of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) emanate from Las Vegas Nevada as WrestleMania 41 brought fans around the world to Allegiant Stadium to cap off the year in wrestling (Even though wrestling doesn’t have an offseason). Video Games which are equally as popular also found their way onto the two night show as evident by the fact that Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and DJ Salvatore Ganacci kicked off Night 1 of the show, but for Night 2 we saw the premier of a brand new trailer for DOOM: The Dark Ages.

The trailer gave us more color in regards to the story of the game. The Doom Slayer apparently has been contained and as a new demon seeks dominion over all living beings, it seems they can only cement their rule by killing the Doom Slayer. Knowing the Doom Slayer his chances aren’t that good. The Dark Ages will absolutely mix things up as they’ve given the seemingly unstoppable juggernaut a shield and plenty of blunt objects to bludgeon the forces of Hell with.

DOOM: The Dark Ages will not be contained when it comes to PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5 on May 15th 2025.

DOOM: The Dark Ages | Official Trailer 2 (4K) | Available May 15, 2025



