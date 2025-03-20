Rebellion is prepping us for the Atomfall launch with the latest trailer

With the launch of Atomfall just about a week away, Rebellion is amping up the hype machine by dropping a fresh new pre-launch trailer for interested gamers looking to drop into a new post-apocalyptic survival-action title. More specifically, a first person title that is set in the 1950s in the UK and inspired by the real Windscale nuclear incident.

The game hits most console platforms and the PC (and is SteamDeck verified), on March 27th, 2025, though those who pick up the Deluxe Edition can get started a few days earlier. Oh, and it’s also on Game Pass on day 1 as well. Check out the latest trailer, media and details!

Atomfall – Pre-Launch Trailer | Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS5 & PS4:



Atomfall screens:

With the release of the highly anticipated Atomfall just days away Rebellion, the independent video game studio behind the smash hit Sniper Elite and Zombie Army franchises, has today revealed a new pre-launch trailer that raises the question ‘What Truth Lies Beneath?’ Today’s new trailer offers a further glimpse of the mysterious riddles and environments players will encounter within Atomfall’s quarantine zone. Whoever you are, whatever path you choose, you need to get to the bottom of what happened at the Atom Plant. A UK-based post-apocalyptic survival-action game, Atomfall is inspired by the real life Windscale nuclear incident in the 1950s. Players will embark on a fictionalized adventure, encountering a cast of weird and wonderful characters as they try to uncover the mystery and escape the quarantine zone. Atomfall will launch March 27, coming day one to Game Pass. It is available to pre-order now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Atomfall is also Certified on Steam Deck. Players who purchase the Deluxe Edition will also enjoy three days early access.