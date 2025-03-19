Digimon Con 2025 will reveal new details about Digimon Story Time Stranger tonight!

If you’re a fan of Digimon, I’m sure Digimon Con 2025 has been on your calendar and you’ve got enough caffeine to ensure you’re awake to take in details. However, for those who aren’t as hardcore, it’s an online program that seeks to showcase things that are coming from the digital monster franchise, be it video games, card games, toys and anime.

Since we are a video game site, I guess we’ll focus on what we’ll be learning about on the games front. Specifically Digimon Story Time Stranger, where you’ll need to journey through both the digital and the real world in order to prevent the destruction of both. The game’s producer Ryosuke Hara will be leading off the program with brand new footage and details about the game!

The stream which will premiere tonight on 3/19 should run about two and a half hours and Bandai Namco has revealed the program’s schedule which we have shared below.

7:00 pm PST/10:00 pm EST – Opening

7:05 pm PST/10:05 pm EST – Game Info

7:30 pm PST/10:30 pm EST – Agumon & Terriermon Assistant Live Broadcast Talk

7:35 pm PST/10:35 pm EST – Card Info

8:00 pm PST/11:00 pm EST – Comic Info

8:15 pm PST/11:15 pm EST – Agumon & Terriermon Assistant Live Broadcast Talk

8:20 pm PST/11:25 pm EST – Music (Special Concert)

8:30 pm PST/11:30 pm EST – Toy Info

8:45 pm PST/11:45 pm EST – Goods/Product Info

9:20 pm PST/12:20 am EST – Agumon & Terriermon Assistant Live Broadcast Talk

9:25 pm PST/12:25 am EST – Anime

9:35 pm PST/12:30 am EST – Ending

You can catch the program on the Digimon Official YouTube channel or via the embedded video below.

【DIGIMON CON2025】English Ver.

