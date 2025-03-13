New York Toy Fair 2025 report and photo gallery

After a year and a half, the North American International Toy Fair returned to the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Held from March 1 to March 4, the event brought together some of the biggest names in the industry like Hasbro, Mattel, Funko, NECA, & Super7 just to name a few, all of whom were showcasing their upcoming products for 2025 and beyond.

As always, Gaming Age was on the ground, covering the latest from these powerhouses in the toy space.. Check out our gallery of photos showcasing most of what we saw, and let us know if there’s something you’d like us to check out at next year’s Toy Fair!

New York Toy Fair 2025 Gallery: