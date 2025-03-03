Pokémon Day: Pokémon Presents Recap 2025

This past Thursday, the 27th was Pokémon Day, marking the release of Pokémon’s Red and Green in Japan 29 years ago. It’s also when The Pokémon Company gives us a Pokémon Presents event with updates and announcements for everything Pokémon. This years we received our first in-depth look at the next installment of the Pokémon series, Pokémon Legends Z-A, and we also received updates on different Pokémon games and apps, and an announced multiplayer game and more!

Let’s take a look at the Pokémon Day announcements.

Pokémon Concierge

The animated Netflix show Pokémon Concierge is returning for a second season in September 2025. The stop-motion animated series from the studio Dwarf will follow the adventures of the concierge Haru (voiced by the wonderful Karen Fukuhara) and her stressed-out Psyduck. Pokémon company teases the arrival of new Pokémon to the resort such Arcanine, Shinx, and Corphish in the season 2 trailer. Beginning March 9th, you will be able to stream the first season free of charge on the Pokémon Official YouTube channel for a limited time only.

Pokémon Concierge | New Episodes on Netflix September 2025

Pokémon Café Remix

A new Applin theme event is coming to the puzzle game “Pokémon Café Remix”. Pokémon Cafe Remix is also bringing in Flappe and Appletun. New sweet costumes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly can be unlocked.



Pokémon Sleep

Pokémon Sleep, the Pokémon sleeping game brings a light vs darkness match-up as we get a Cressalia vs Darkari battle event.

Pokémon Go

Starting March 1st and continuing to March 2nd a global event kicks off in Pokémon called Pokémon Go Tour and features raid battles with the Legendary Pokémon White Kyruem and Black Kyruem.Shiny Vicinti and Shiney Meloetta can be encountered and caught. Pokémon Go fans can choose one of the Unova starters with the use of the code: GOTOURUNOVA.

Pokémon Masters EX

Pokémon Masters are adding 2 new trainers to their long list of trainers for their 5th anniversary. A champion version of May & her Shiny Primal Kyogre and a champion version of Brendan(Not me) and his primal Groudon.



Pokémon Unite

The Pokémon Moba will be adding 3 new characters to the fray. Suicune (March 1st), Aloan Riachu (April), and Alcremie (TBD) join a stacked roster of Pokémon you may choose. Remoat Stadium returns for a limited time beginning on 2/27 and continuing through March. First to 500 was announced as a new game type. You can get special Aeos technology as you build up points. The goal of the game is simple. The first to score 500 points is the winner. You may use code: PokémonDAY25 to unlock a special Platinum Suicune emblem.



Pokémon TCG Pocket

Pokémon TCG has been a massive success. The app that is currently responsible for the renewed Pokémon TCG craze is releasing its fourth update: Triumphant Light. In it trainers will come across the Pokémon god itself Arecus ex and new EX Pokémon and trainer cards. The update is set for release on February 28th



Pokémon Champions

The Pokémon Company’s only new game announcement in this presentation came as a battle-focused game titled Pokémon Champions. Pokémon Champions worldwide will battle it out on their mobile devices or Nintendo Switch. Pokémon Champions will also connect to Pokémon Home, which will give trainers the ability to bring in Pokémon from all generations. Game Freak is lending an assist to Pokémon Work who is developing the project.



Pokémon Legends Z-A

After being announced at the end of last year’s Pokémon Day celebration, we finally got our first big update of the next entry of the Pokémon Legends series, Pokémon Legends Z-A. The story of Pokémon Legends Z-A takes place in a more advanced Lumiose city and players much like in the previous Legends games get to choose one of 3 former starters. The starters will be Chikorita & Totodile (sorry Cyndaquil, you’ve been canceled) from Gen 2 and Tepig from Gen 5.

Lumiose City is currently getting a “high-tech remodel” which hopes to make the city more accessible to both humans and Pokémon Just like in Pokémon Legends Arceus it’s a big open world world where players can encounter wild Pokémon battles. Gone are the normal ways of having turn-based battles. You now have more of an action RPG playstyle. Your Pokémon’s distance and area of attack now matter. Pokémon are in designated wild areas where you can catch them. You can now also run around the top of the rooftops of Lumiose City. Pokémon Legends Z-A was given a release window of later in 2025.

See the full Pokémon Presents event below:



Pokémon Presents | 2.27.2025

