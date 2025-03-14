Grime’s time is up as PowerWash Simulator 2 plans to make a second pass in 2025

Get the hose plugged in and get ready to wash again. The team at FuturLab just revealed that a sequel to their immensely popular PowerWash Simulator will be coming sometime in 2025.

Return to Muckingham once again with new equipment and possibly a partner as you build a place of your own. You’ll even get to expand your business to new locations such as Sponge Valley, Power Falls and Lubri City. Hopefully as we get closer to release we’ll learn more about the new features that will be packed into this title.

Another major announcement that coincided with the reveal of PowerWash Simulator is that FuturLab will be self-publishing this title. The original was released with the assistance of Square Enix and this partnership might’ve led to DLC which had you visiting Final Fantasy VII’s Midgar. Self-publishing will certainly help FuturLab keep more of their revenue, but it also means more work for the team. Hopefully this decision won’t hinder this title’s reach, although with over 17 million players worldwide, reaching a player base shouldn’t be too hard.

PowerWash Simulator 2 will release on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 later this year.

