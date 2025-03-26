Game Informer returns, but you won’t get 15% off pre-owned games when you support them

Shuttered during the Summer of 2024 by their then owner of GameStop, many would have thought the magazine/news outlet would go the way of the dodo, that was until their X account posted a cryptic post showing a laptop screen with a flickering image ending with the date 3/25/25.

Well today we learned that Game Informer is coming back, with their staff intact and they plan on going back into print in the near future! The clip which is embedded below revealed that Gunzilla Games purchased the rights to Game Informer and spun it off as its own entity Game Informer Inc.

The website is up and it even has content such as reviews for titles which were released during the company’s shutdown (which I’m sure many of those developers/publishers will enjoy/loathe the adjustments to their titles’ metacritic scores!). Just to make sure there’s continuity, the team even published a (belated) Games of the 2024 list. While the team hasn’t revealed how the public can support this new endeavor they have asked those who are interested to create a brand new Game Informer account as doing so will grant them boons such as access to the archive and early bird/founders pricing tiers.

It’s always a good thing when more voices are able to be heard and I’m glad that another outlet is going to see hopefully many more years to come! Will you be signing up for this all-new, but same staff Game Informer?

Game Informer Is Back And The Entire Team Has Returned



