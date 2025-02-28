Travel to the Demon Realm in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s latest expansion!

February 28th, 2025 marks the first anniversary of the passing of iconic mangaka Akira Toriyama, it also marks the final episode of Dragon Ball Daima, the last project Toriyama-San worked on before his passing. So while we won’t be seeing Goku and friends in animated form for a while, we can relive his adventures in the Demon World when Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot releases its Daima: Adventure through the Demon Realm expansion.

In order to prevent the interference of the Z-Fighters, the newly crowned King of the Demon world Gomah wished that any one who fought Majin Buu would be reverted to a childhood state. Who’d think this would become such a tactical blunder as this forced Goku and friends to visit the Demon realm to find the Dragon Balls of that region to revert everyone back to their original age. Meeting and befriending some natives of the Demon World, we’re treated to a brand new Dragon Ball adventure.

Daima: Adventure through the Demon Realm will be split into two parts. The first will be will feature Goku (Mini), Glorio, Panzy and Shin, details on part two have yet to be revealed, although fans who have been following the animated series will probably be waiting with bated breath that we will see Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta or Super Saiyan 4 Goku. Me, personally I’m just hoping for this scene to be recreated by the time at Cyberconnect2…those who know, know.

The Daima: Adventure through the Demon Realm pack can be purchased and if you don’t have the base title, you can purchase a special bundle with the base game and the pack.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation platform.

