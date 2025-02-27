Not Exclusive – Cookie Cutter: Overkill Edition coming to Nintendo Switch

I guess being a Switch gamer often requires patience, even though it is a lead platform for plenty of games, there are some titles that are just out of reach for Nintendo’s plucky portable platform. Fans had to wait nearly four years to experience Guilty Gear -STRIVE-, but they were rewarded as their port had plenty of extras. Well it seems like fans hoping to take Subcult Joint’s take on the Metroidvania can expect the same when Cookie Cutter finally arrives to the Switch in the form of Cookie Cutter: Overkill Edition.

You are placed in control of a humanoid robot (“Denzel” in the game’s continuity) named Cherry. She’s found in a less than pristine state after the INFONET corporation attacked the lab of her beloved (figuratively and literally) creator, Dr. Shinji Fallon. Reactivated after 200 years Cherry will roam the Megastructure in hopes of finding out what happened to Dr. Fallon and lay waste to anyone or anything standing in her way.

The Overkill Edition promisings the game will run at 60fps, which will make all the hand drawn animations flow even more smoothly. It also adds elements that will flesh out the world of Cookie Cutter as well as fine tuning of mechanics and bug fixes. In fact in a X thread, the developers detailed just a sampling of what can be expected of this revision.

fixed icon on the map that is not disappearing

made the shifting between light attacks to Weapons to Combat abilities long way smoother

Fixed “reappearing flying crate” bug in Diesel Lagoon and Golden Tower in order to have a stable 100% completion ration on flying crates.

Added a new cutscene before any boss fight

Added voice acting on the entire game

Added the respawn counter in the slot menu.

Added Turkish and Ukranian Language

Added a new video about lore after beating Bakasura

Art and SoundFX was remade and improved in the entire E.T. Foundry Area

Art in the entire game background was improved

Added some new npc’s

Improved Menu’s Navigations

Largely improved game optimization

Added a new combat ability “CombatFrogs”

Improved input controls to make Combat Abilities immediately executable in the middle of any combo

Improved input controls to make Brutal immediately executable once you see the prompt on enemy even if u are in the middle of a combo

FIXED MAP CANCELLING BUG

Fixed bug that teleport you on a wrong checkpoint in the Bloody Den Area

Added some minor changes to the map and some new Easter eggs

Improved input controls to make weapon combos loops smoother.

Owners of the original version on PC and PS5 won’t have to fret being ghosted as the contents of the Overkill Edition will make their way to those ports free of charge.

However if you want to learn more about the port, make sure you catch the next episode of the Pressed for Time show on March 3rd as the game’s director Stefano Guglielmana will sit down with Benny Rose to discuss this and hopefully much more.

Cookie Cutter: Overkill Edition will be coming to the Switch in the near future, however if you own a PC or a PS5, the non-overkill edition (kill?, underkill?) of Cookie Cutter is available now on those respective digital marketplaces..

Cookie Cutter Overkill Edition Nintendo Switch Announce Trailer



Cookie Cutter Overkill Edition Nintendo Switch Announce Trailer

