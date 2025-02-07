Mutant Football League 2 predicts the results of the Super Bowl!

Super Bowl LIX (LIX what?…DEEZ NUTZ!) is this weekend and it seems after nailing not only the winner, the spread and the over and under, the team at Digital Dreams Entertainment is letting their latest game Mutant Football League 2 predict this year’s game.

It’s the Killadelphia Evils vs the Karcass City Creeps at the Mayhem Bowl. The Digital Dreams Entertainment team has uploaded the full simulated game as well as highlights if you want an abridged experience. I won’t spoil the ending (I think their YouTube videos deserve the views), so you can watch either video at the bottom of this news post.

As for Mutant Football League 2, the game has been available on Steam via Early Access since May 2024 and Digital Dreams Entertainment just launched on Microsoft’s Xbox Preview program. Meaning more players can ultraviolet smashmouth game of football on their Xboxes as well as provide their feedback to Make Mutant Football Great Again!

Mutant Football League 2 is available now on PC via Early Access and on Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Preview Program.

Mutant Football League 2 – 2025 Mayhem Bowl Highlights



Mutant Football League 2 – 2025 Mayhem Bowl Prediction (Full Game)



