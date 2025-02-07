Steam’s Couch Co-Op Fest will make sure your next gathering will be plenty of fun

Perhaps in my younger years the theme of the next Steam Sale might be more enticing but as a middle aged hermit I can’t say I really do a lot of co-op…let alone in person co-op. But if you’re not the social butterfly I am, perhaps you might want to check out the next Steam sale that will start on February 10th.

Couch Co-Op Fest will highlight and offer discounts to games that can be played in person and on a single display. Titles such as Overcooked, Untitled Goose Game, Golf with your Friends and more. Expect some deep discounts that surely will help balloon your Steam library count and hopefully these games will either strengthen or destroy your friendships!

The sale will run from February 10th to the 17th and you’ll find the sale page linked here.

Steam Couch Co-Op Fest 2025: Official Trailer



