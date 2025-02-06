Keep your eyes on the payload with these stylish Overwatch inspired frames from Gunnar Optiks

It seems like Gunnar Optiks is kicking off 2025 with a collaboration with Overwatch as the eyewear brand announced a pair of frames inspired by the dual shotgun wielding agent of Talon. This marks the second character from the franchise to see a custom frame from the company (D-VA was the first).

Since Talon believes in the survival of the fittest, you owe it to yourself to ensure your ocular facilities are tip top shape, so it means protecting yourself from excess blue light exposure and digital eye strain. To this effect Gunnar has crafted these sleek ebony tinted wrap-around frames which includes the company’s patented lens technology. The frames also utilize multi-barrel hinges which will allow it to fit a variety of face sizes and Reaper’s iconic logo is emblazoned on the wide temple of the frame. This frame also comes with Overwatch branded pouch and microfiber cloth.

The Overwatch Reaper is available on the Gunnar website and can be ordered in either prescription, non-prescription or as sunglasses.

Gunnar Optiks – Overwatch Reaper product shots: