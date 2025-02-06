Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! ZERO hits another major sales milestone

A while back we reported that Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO came out of the gate selling a whopping 3 million units worldwide. Well another 3 months have passed since the game has launched and Namco Bandai has reported they have sold over 5 million copies of the game.

The latest entry in the Budokai Tenkaichi series has clearly captured the attention of Dragon Ball Fans worldwide. Players who own the title are privy to a wide variety of modes including the ability to craft their own storylines with the custom battle feature . For those chomping at the bit for a challenge, these players can participate in the Legendary Warrior Face-Off, a time sensitive mode that will allow you to fight a powered up warrior where you can earn points which can be redeemed for exclusive rewards including the elusive Super Dragon Balls.

The game also recently released new DLC based on the hit film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and will add even more characters with their upcoming DLC which focuses on the newest piece of Dragon Ball media, Dragon Ball Daima. So if you are a fan of Dragon Ball video games, Sparking! ZERO is looking to make its mark as the franchise’s gold standard!

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is now available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

