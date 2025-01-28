WWE 2K5 to focus on The Bloodline with Roman Reigns gracing the cover

On last night’s WWE RAW, the world’s largest sports entertainment company revealed the cover athlete for WWE2K25 which will be the next entry in the long running annualized wrestling game from 2K which will be none other than The Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. We also learned that the game will have 2 premium editions, one dedicated to the Bloodline, the familial Samoan faction which Reigns currently leads and another edition of the game dedicated to The Phenom himself…The Undertaker.

After RAW ended 2K released details about the modes players can expect. Relive the history of the Bloodline with the 2K Showcase, create a new superstar and earn your place in the WWE Universe in MyRise. Walk to walk and be the booker you think you can be in the MyGM mode. For players on current gen consoles, you can visit “The Island”, a brand new mode where you can earn a WWE contract by impressing Roman Reigns himself. For those who just want to get in the ring for some quick matches, you can expect the return of chain wrestling and even participate in new match types such as Bloodline Rules Match and the Underground Match with a roster of over 300 Superstars of the present and the past.

WWE 2K25 is expected for a March release on PC, the Xbox and PlayStation platform.

The OTC | WWE 2K25 Official Announce Trailer | 2K #WWE2K25:



WWE 2K25 screens: