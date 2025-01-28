Star Wars-inspired gear is coming to Destiny 2

During the Destiny 2: Heresy Act I Developer livestream, which wrapped up not all that long ago, Bungie dropped somewhat of a big collaboration announcement. Yes, we got to see the next expansion and content drop in action before the big February 4th launch, but the studio also revealed some really cool, officially licensed Star Wars-inspired in-game gear and accessories for Destiny 2.

The armor ornaments and accessories are specifically dark side Galactic Empire variety, with options showing off trooper and royal guard on display.

See the livestream below for more details on the actual game content, including new story elements, the return of some characters, new weapons/gear and subclass aspects along with the Sundered Doctrine Dungeon Race.

Destiny 2: Heresy Act I Developer Livestream:



Destiny 2: Heresy Act I Developer Livestream

Watch this video on YouTube

Today, Destiny 2 developers previewed upcoming content for Act I of Destiny 2: Heresy, launching on February 4, 2025. During the stream, the narrative team debriefed on the return to the Dreadnaught, the iconic Hive ship from the original Destiny, alongside the resurgence of familiar friends and enemies and the discovery of a new Echo. Developers also showcased a new activity, The Nether, new weapons and gear, new subclass aspects, and the upcoming Sundered Doctrine Dungeon Race, launching on February 7. To learn about the next Episode of Destiny 2 coming next week, watch the full livestream here. In an exciting on-stream reveal, Bungie has announced in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, that they will introduce Star Wars-inspired items to Destiny 2. Among them, players can look forward to armor ornaments inspired by troopers and royal guards of the Galactic Empire. These new sets and accessories will bring themed elements of the Star Wars universe to life within Sol when Destiny 2: Heresy launches on February 4. Game2Give 2025 has officially launched, bringing together the Bungie Foundation community and 200 top creators to make a significant impact. This annual initiative supports the Bungie Foundation’s mission to improve children’s well-being, uplift underrepresented communities, and provide aid to global communities in need. Donation incentives for this year include a new exclusive emblem, emote, and sparrow, with additional emblems returning with the emblem vault, giving players a chance to grab fan favorites from the past. The event features live streams with fun challenges, exclusive giveaways, and an auction for rare items, culminating in a major livestream on February 6. Game2Give is also supporting communities affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires with an exclusive pre-order shirt and emblem bundle, which will donate a minimum of $15 per order to the California Fire Foundation and Direct Relief. More information can be found in last week’s This Week in Destiny blog. Visit www.game2give.com for more information on Game2Give and to find out how to donate to the Bungie Foundation.