Victrix debuts a revised Pro BFG Controller and allows attendees of EVO 2025 to take it home early!

There’s been plenty of breaking news revealed leading up to EVO 2025, the Fighting Game Community’s biggest event. Besides game reveals, we learned of a product refresh from one of the premier makers of controllers.

Victrix, a sub-brand of Turtle Beach revealed that they will be releasing a refreshed version of their modular premium controller, the Pro BFG. Now the Pro BFG Reloaded, this model features analog sticks which utilizes Hall Effect technology. Previously those who wanted these upgraded analog sticks had to purchase standalone modules directly from the manufacturer, with this refresh you won’t need to make this extra purchase.

In addition to the cycling in these superior analog sticks, the company heard player feedback and added Hall Effect triggers…something that is not a replaceable part and packed in a revised 6 face button module which sees the buttons shifted up, providing improved ergonomics.

While the controller is set to ship this October, those attending EVO 2025 which is happening in Las Vegas this weekend from August 1st to the 3rd, can visit the Victrix Booth (Booth F25) to get hands on with the reloaded model of this controller for both the PlayStation/PC or Xbox/PC. If you can’t wait til it’s launch to start leveling up your gaming you can purchase the controller then and there! The Victrix Booth is also offering the brand’s product at discounted prices, so if you wanted to invest in some of their wares, you can do it at a discount and even etch a unique design on your newly purchased stick at the company’s engraving station!

For those who didn’t quite make it to EVO, the Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded Wireless Modular Controller is available for pre-order on the Turtle Beach website.

Leading gaming accessories maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: TBCH) and its Victrix esports brand, today announced the new Turtle Beach® Victrix™ Pro BFG™ Reloaded Wireless Modular Controller. The successor to the original top rated Victrix Pro BFG controller that’s already well-regarded and used by competitive esports gamers and the fighting game community (FGC) the world over, the new Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded controller now includes a reconfigured Fightpad module that’s ergonomically optimized for gamers to place their wrist on the controller’s grip – putting key buttons within easier reach, and comes with Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers – two of the most sought-after upgrades requested by fans. The Designed for Xbox version of the Turtle Beach Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded controller is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows; while the officially licensed PlayStation® version is compatible with PS5® and PS4® consoles and Windows. Both versions come in black or white colorways and are available for purchase today at participating retailers in the UK and EU, and exclusively in the U.S. for show attendees at EVO Vegas for $209.99/£179.99/€199.99 MSRP. Following the Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded’s U.S. debut at EVO Vegas, the controller is available for pre-order and launches at www.turtlebeach.com and participating North American retailers on September 28, 2025. “We’ve been looking forward to debuting the new Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded controller here at EVO Vegas among some of our hardest core competitive gamers and fans and giving them the opportunity to get it early,” said Trevor Lehr, Director, Victrix Product Management, Turtle Beach. “We’ve been taking detailed notes from the community on what they’d want to see in a future BFG controller, and when gamers get their hands on the new Reloaded model, I’m confident they’ll agree the Victrix brand has once again delivered the most customizable and reliable performance-driven controller around.” The Turtle Beach Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded controller is the next evolution of the award-winning modular Pro BFG premium wireless controller, built for elite gamers who demand precision, customization, and versatility. Designed with a modular layout, the Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded controller adapts to any playstyle, whether playing fighting games, first-person shooters, or action-packed RPGs. At the controller’s core are customizable modules with built-in Hall-Effect technology, ensuring drift-free precision and consistent, reliable input accuracy. With three modules and 11 interchangeable components, including various thumbsticks (two standard caps, one dome cap, one sniper stick), and a selection of D-pads and gates, gamers can customize their controller for optimal comfort and performance. Stay ahead of the competition with four mappable quick-action back buttons, delivering faster response times and enhanced control. The patented 5-stop Hall-Effect Clutch Triggers with Hair-Trigger mode deliver adjustable sensitivity, ideal for FPS gamers who need lightning-fast reactions. On Xbox consoles, experience immersive Dolby Atmos® surround sound with a free lifetime subscription, while gamers on PS5 can connect a compatible headset via the controller’s 3.5mm audio port to experience 3D Audio* in supported games. For the FGC, the ergonomically optimized 6-button Fightpad module with Kailh microswitches provides tournament-level precision, helping players execute flawless combos with ease. No matter the genre, the Turtle Beach Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded controller is built to elevate performance. Looking beyond the thrill of competition; comfort and convenience are key. Gamers can easily remap buttons, optimize triggers, adjust deadzones, and more using the free Victrix Control Hub app available on Xbox consoles and Windows. The controller’s enhanced, textured grips and ergonomic design ensure maximum comfort during extended gaming sessions. With a built-in rechargeable battery, gamers will enjoy up to 20-hours of gameplay per charge and experience low-latency wireless gaming with up to 30-foot range. Alternatively, players can use the high-speed 3-meter braided USB-C cable for rock-solid wired performance in tournament play. On the officially licensed for PlayStation version of the controller, the multi-platform mode switch lets you jump between PS5, PS4, or PC gaming modes with ease. With pro-level customization and premium build quality, the Turtle Beach Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded is the ultimate controller for gamers who refuse to settle. Dominate the competition with a controller built for champions. Victory above everything!