Check out a new trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World

Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which we loved on the original Nintendo Switch back in 2022, will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 in enhanced form and be known as Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World.

The title is slated to launch on August 28th, 2025, and gamers who own the Switch 1 version can either purchase the $19.99 Upgrade Pack (available on eShop or at Amazon). Otherwise, the full game will release at $79.99 like most first party Nintendo Switch 2 titles.

Check out a fresh new trailer showing off the new content, enhancements and additions unique to the Switch 2 version!

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World – Overview Trailer



Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World – Overview Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

The Kirby and the Forgotten Land game is springing up on the Nintendo Switch 2 system as Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World. A new trailer is here to provide a veritable mouthful of details on the game ahead of its launch on Aug. 28. Join Kirby and his adorable friends in this enhanced version of the original Kirby and the Forgotten Land 3D platforming adventure. This new upgrade pack is exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 and features a brand-new story that can be played solo and in local co-op play, improved performance and more: A New Story, Star-Crossed World : A massive meteor has crashed into the Forgotten Land and an impending evil is about to be unleashed. To seal it away, Kirby must venture forth and gather Starries, fragments of stars scattered across the land, while exploring new locations and facing a variety of new challenges. Complete Natural Plains, the first area of the original story, to access the new Star-Crossed World story content and its Starry Stages.

: A massive meteor has crashed into the Forgotten Land and an impending evil is about to be unleashed. To seal it away, Kirby must venture forth and gather Starries, fragments of stars scattered across the land, while exploring new locations and facing a variety of new challenges. Complete Natural Plains, the first area of the original story, to access the new Star-Crossed World story content and its Starry Stages. Brand-New Starry Stages : The meteor’s impact has changed aspects of the Forgotten Land, and once familiar locations have been transformed. Discover new paths and explore areas that were previously inaccessible – like the tops of buildings and even the ocean floor. Rescue the Starries in each stage to progress to the next one. But watch out: The meteor’s effects have made the Beast Pack more powerful, and some newly added foes will try to slow you down, too!

: The meteor’s impact has changed aspects of the Forgotten Land, and once familiar locations have been transformed. Discover new paths and explore areas that were previously inaccessible – like the tops of buildings and even the ocean floor. Rescue the Starries in each stage to progress to the next one. But watch out: The meteor’s effects have made the Beast Pack more powerful, and some newly added foes will try to slow you down, too! Three New Mouthful Modes : Reach lofty platforms with High Jump and lay the Smash Down on enemies and objects with Spring Mouth. Latch onto walls and get rolling vertically with Gear Mouth. And slide along slopes, jump to reach things in the air and spin to attack foes with Sign Mouth.

: Reach lofty platforms with High Jump and lay the Smash Down on enemies and objects with Spring Mouth. Latch onto walls and get rolling vertically with Gear Mouth. And slide along slopes, jump to reach things in the air and spin to attack foes with Sign Mouth. New Activities : Collect Starry Coins in each stage and spend them to acquire new figures from Astronomer Waddle Dee. You can also head to the Colosseum and test your mettle in an extra-tough boss rush, The Ultimate Cup Z EX.

: Collect Starry Coins in each stage and spend them to acquire new figures from Astronomer Waddle Dee. You can also head to the Colosseum and test your mettle in an extra-tough boss rush, The Ultimate Cup Z EX. Nintendo Switch 2 Enhancements: Enjoy high quality graphics and faster frame rates across both the original game and the Star-Crossed World expansion with the enhanced capabilities of Nintendo Switch 2. Already experienced Kirby’s sweeping journey in Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch? Nintendo Switch 2 players who have the original game can purchase the upgrade pack to access the new features and enhancements of the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Take a deep breath – it’s time for a geared-up adventure! Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World launches on Nintendo Switch 2 Aug. 28. For more information, visit Nintendo.com.