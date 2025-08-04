Survios scares up an Alien: Rogue Incursion – Evolved Edition gameplay reveal trailer for PS5, PC

The re-envisioned “flat” version of Alien: Rogue Incursion, which was originally a VR title for the PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest and SteamVR (our review here), appears to be coming along quite well — judging from the PS5 and PC gameplay reveal trailer that Survios released the other day.

Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition will featured more detailed visuals and appropriate console and PC gameplay options and controls and all that, and will launch on September 30th, 2025 for $29.99, or $39.99 for the fancier Digital Deluxe Edition.

Check out the new trailer below and a handful of new screens too, and stay tuned for more!

Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition screens:



Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition | PS5 & PC Gameplay Reveal

Survios, the industry-leading virtual reality studio, debuted the ‘Evolution’ trailer for Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition at San Diego Comic-Con. The best-selling VR game has been re-envisioned for PlayStation 5 and PC, bringing this authentically Alien action-horror experience to new audiences, complete with the most lethal Xenomorphs players have ever encountered. Pre-orders for the Evolved Edition are available now on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, with wishlisting available on Epic Games Store. Set in the Alien film universe, Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One sees players suit up as rogue Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks on a mission to the planet Purdan (LV-354) in search of a former squadmate. After a sudden attack, Zula and her Synthetic companion, Davis 01 find themselves in Gemini Exoplanet Solutions’ hauntingly desolate research facility, Castor’s Cradle. In the terrifying new trailer, fans get a first look at the Evolved Edition’s even smarter and deadlier Xenomorphs in action, alongside enhanced visuals on display, including running at 60 FPS. Coming September 30, Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition will launch on PS5 and PC at $29.99 MSRP, with the Digital Deluxe edition available for $39.99