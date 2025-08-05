Nintendo has scheduled an Indie World Showcase event for this Thursday

Phew, it’s been an interesting couple of weeks for Nintendo gaming announcements, and it looks like we’re not done yet.

Nintendo this morning revealed that they have scheduled an Indie World Showcase for Thursday, August 7th at 6:00am PT/9:00am ET which will cover Switch and Switch 2 indie titles. It’ll only around a 15 minute event, but there’s a lot of little indie announcements that they can squeeze in there we assume!

See the embed below, and make sure to set up a reminder for the early morning event.

Indie World Showcase 8.7.2025



Indie World Showcase 8.7.2025

Watch this video on YouTube

Join us this Thursday, August 7 at 6 a.m. PT for a new Indie World Showcase! Tune in for roughly 15 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.