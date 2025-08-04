Mighty Coconut reveals Walkabout Mini Golf – Passport: Tokyo

Mighty Coconut’s Walkabout Mini Golf is one of our go-to VR experiences, which we have states probably a dozen other times when the studio has made new course announcements, but we digress. Anywho, Mighty Coconut has officially revealed their 35th(!) course, “Passport: Tokyo”, and it’s looking like a great one.

Set to drop on August 14th, 2025 for the PS VR2, Meta Quest, SteamVR and other compatible headsets and iOS devices, this next course is part of the Passport series and takes player far beyond the original Cherry Blossom course — which was remastered not all that long ago. The Tokyo content isn’t just a generic version of the city however, the course takes mini-golfers to and through the glitzy Shinjuku District, shops of Yanaka Ginza, food stands at Omoide Yokocho, and finally to the iconic steps of the Hanazono Shrine, and will feature capybaras, Yokai and other supernatural elements as well as Japan studio Hit-Point-licensed Neko Atsume cats and more.

As is usual with most WMG courses, Walkabout Mini Golf – Passport: Tokyo will feature a standard 18 easy mode holes, 18 hard mode holes, and a themed foxhunt which will earn players a unique commemorative “supernatural” Tokyo putter.

Read on, check out the official released poster, and stay tuned for more details and media before the release.

Mighty Coconut—the independent entertainment studio behind the global hit VR and iOS title Walkabout Mini Golf—is today announcing its 35th course release, set to arrive on August 14. The course includes a collaboration with a famous Japanese studio. ”Walkabout Mini Golf: Tokyo” pays tribute to traditional and modern Japan, taking players through the quaint shops of Yanaka Ginza, the food stands in Omoide Yokocho, and the brightly-lit streets of the Shinjuku district. “Walkabout Mini Golf: Tokyo” is a love letter to the vibrant city that many from the studio have visited and where so many inspiring games, films, and animation have been created. The game and this new downloadable content are localized in Japanese (and 6 other languages) and available on iPhone and iPad, Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2, Steam VR, and PICO. Not only will players putt their way from the Shinjuku District to the steps of the Hanazono Shrine, they will also encounter capybaras, Yokai, and much more. Thanks to a special licensing collaboration with Japan’s Hit-Point game development studio, the appearance of several beloved Neko Atsume cats—gathered in a very special spot, referencing a sacred feature of the city. “When we launched the Passport series last year with Venice, we knew we wanted to take players to Tokyo next,” said Lucas Martell, CEO, when announcing the release. “As virtual world-builders, we’re always aiming to meet and exceed player expectations. But with the Passport courses in particular, we’re creating a sort of idealized version of actual places. We hope that Japanese and international players will appreciate what we’ve done here.” Extending the studio’s deep reverence for Japan, the developers are introducing a new secret that can be found in the Cherry Blossom course. Set in a valley below Mount Fuji, Cherry Blossom was included in the original release from 2020, but remastered last year.