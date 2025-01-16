Nintendo eShop Update: Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Tales of Graces f Remastered

There’s obviously much bigger news from Nintendo today, but with the Switch 2 not out until later this year, the Switch 1 still needs games — and today it’s getting a very good one, in the form of an HD remaster of Donkey Kong Country Returns. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will feature all the content from the original 2010 Wii game, along with levels from th 3DS version.
That’s not the only Wii game arriving on the Switch today, either. Tales of Graces f was released on the Wii in Japan in 2009, and tomorrow — more than 15 years later — it will finally be officially released in North America. Tales of Graces f Remastered promises improved graphics and a better save system, so Tales Of… fans can finally play the game without learning Japanese or finding fan translations.
There are lots of other games arriving on the Switch this week, so check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – Get ready to go bananas with DK and Diddy Kong! Help the dynamic duo recover their precious banana hoard from the villainous Tiki Tak Tribe in this barrel-blasting adventure. Stomp, blast and roll across Donkey Kong Island’s vibrant, obstacle-filled levels while uncovering secrets and unlocking extras. You can even swing into action with a partner in two-player local co-op and work together to find those bananas and take down the Tiki Tak Tribe! The Donkey Kong Country Returns HD game is available now.
- Tales of Graces f Remastered – As Asbel Lhant, you’ll venture once again to the planet Ephinea on a journey to stop an escalating war between three kingdoms vying for control. Originally released on the Wii system, this RPG classic returns with improved graphics and an auto-save feature sure to delight existing fans and newcomers to the series alike. Tales of Graces f Remastered will arrive on the Nintendo Switch system Jan. 17! Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Blade Chimera – You are Shin, a demon hunter with no memory of his past. After striking an unusual partnership with Lux – a demon with the ability to shapeshift into a sword and manipulate time – you begin a quest to learn what happened to you and your loved ones. This blade not only cuts down foes but can also interfere with time itself, restoring once-destroyed stairs, bridges and platforms to reach new areas. Can you master the Lumina Sword’s powers? Blade Chimera is available today.
Nintendo Music:
- Maritime Melodies – Grab your Wind Waker and prepare to set sail – The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker game’s soundtrack has blown onto Nintendo Music, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks*! Dive into to the tunes of the Great Sea and experience the various tracks that play across Link’s nautical adventure. Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- Go Bananas with My Nintendo Rewards – Celebrate the launch of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD with My Nintendo rewards! You can stay on track with this Donkey Kong Country Returns HD: Sticky Notes Cube physical reward. All four sides of the cube are colorfully printed with bananas and a DK barrel, with Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong featured on every sheet. Each cube comes attached to a wooden pallet. Redeem 600 My Nintendo Platinum Points** to get one today!
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arcade Archives VS. FAMILY TENNIS
- BACKROOMS INSIDE THE ESCAPE
- Bonk!
- Cavern Adventurers
- Critical Strike Shooter: SWAT Rescue Missions
- Decoration Rush
- District: Evolution
- Dragons vs. Balloons TD
- DreadOut Remastered Collection
- EGGCONSOLE CRIMSON PC-8801mkIISR
- EGGCONSOLE Ys II MSX2
- ENDER MAGNOLIA-Bloom in the mist- – Available Jan. 22
- Fables Mosaic: Little Red Riding Hood
- Godsvivors
- Hand-Drawn Epic Adventures – Available Jan. 20
- HYNPYTOL
- Isolation Instinct: Farming, Craft, Survival – Available Jan. 18
- Jewel Match Solitaire 2 Collector’s Edition
- Let’s Aim! Ring Toss
- Need for Race – Street King
- Once Again
- Overdungeon
- Pocket Puzzle
- Princesses Lylop: Royal Puzzle Challenge
- Professor Doctor Jetpack
- Puzzle Adventures – Forest Animals
- Puzzle Adventures – Sea Animals
- Rodgerbints: Romance and Scandal in High Society
- Roller-Skating
- Runny Bunny
- Shadows of Steam
- Shalnor: Silverwind Saga – Available Jan. 22
- Sokorobot
- Starlair
- The Golden Eagle
- The Last Light
- The Tale of Bistun – Available Jan. 21
- Things Too Ugly
- Titanigods
- Ultimate Rock Climbing Challenge
- Unsolved Case: The Scarlet Hyacinth CE
- Valhalla Mountain