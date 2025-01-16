Nintendo eShop Update: Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Tales of Graces f Remastered

There’s obviously much bigger news from Nintendo today, but with the Switch 2 not out until later this year, the Switch 1 still needs games — and today it’s getting a very good one, in the form of an HD remaster of Donkey Kong Country Returns. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will feature all the content from the original 2010 Wii game, along with levels from th 3DS version.

That’s not the only Wii game arriving on the Switch today, either. Tales of Graces f was released on the Wii in Japan in 2009, and tomorrow — more than 15 years later — it will finally be officially released in North America. Tales of Graces f Remastered promises improved graphics and a better save system, so Tales Of… fans can finally play the game without learning Japanese or finding fan translations.

There are lots of other games arriving on the Switch this week, so check out the full list below!